Plan to convert former village newsagents into takeaway

The former newsagents at 1 St Mary's Street in Feltwell, pictured in July 2021 - Credit: Google

Plans to convert a former newsagents into a hot food takeaway in a west Norfolk village have been lodged with the borough council.

The ground floor of the property on St Mary's Street in Feltwell, near Brandon, had been occupied by a branch of Your Ideal Shop newsagents until July 2020.

The Your Ideal Shop newsagent, pictured when it was in use back in 2009. - Credit: Google

The new takeaway would be open from midday until 10pm Monday to Saturday, and from 1pm until 9.30pm on Sundays.

In a statement to the council, the applicants' agents said the takeaway would generate jobs in the village, and improve the street's appearance by bringing a vacant shop space back into use.

Addressing any potential concerns around noise or smells, they said the extraction system would be sensitively designed.

They summarised: "We believe this proposed change of use will add to the character of the area and should therefore be granted."

The borough council is due to issue a decision by June 1.

Comments on the plan can be made by searching for reference 22/00609/F at https://online.west-norfolk.gov.uk/online-applications/