News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Local Council

Plan to convert former village newsagents into takeaway

Author Picture Icon

Noah Vickers, Local Democracy Reporter

Published: 10:53 AM April 28, 2022
Updated: 11:41 AM April 28, 2022
The former newsagents at 1 St Mary's Street in Feltwell, pictured in July 2021

The former newsagents at 1 St Mary's Street in Feltwell, pictured in July 2021 - Credit: Google

Plans to convert a former newsagents into a hot food takeaway in a west Norfolk village have been lodged with the borough council. 

The ground floor of the property on St Mary's Street in Feltwell, near Brandon, had been occupied by a branch of Your Ideal Shop newsagents until July 2020. 

The Your Ideal Shop newsagent, pictured when it was in use back in 2009.

The Your Ideal Shop newsagent, pictured when it was in use back in 2009. - Credit: Google

The new takeaway would be open from midday until 10pm Monday to Saturday, and from 1pm until 9.30pm on Sundays.

In a statement to the council, the applicants' agents said the takeaway would generate jobs in the village, and improve the street's appearance by bringing a vacant shop space back into use. 

Addressing any potential concerns around noise or smells, they said the extraction system would be sensitively designed.

They summarised: "We believe this proposed change of use will add to the character of the area and should therefore be granted." 

The borough council is due to issue a decision by June 1.

Comments on the plan can be made by searching for reference 22/00609/F at https://online.west-norfolk.gov.uk/online-applications/

King's Lynn & West Norfolk Borough Council
West Norfolk News

Don't Miss

Ruth Davies was a victim of abuse on the train for having noisy children

Opinion

OPINION: Train abuse aimed at me as a parent showed a huge lack of class

Ruth Davies

Logo Icon
Burnham Market

Cost of Living

How cost of living squeeze is felt in Norfolk's most exclusive village

Chris Bishop

Author Picture Icon
Rocky Fletcher (right) pictured with his mum Keeley and two brothers

Mother's frustration as son, 12, kept away from classroom since November

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
Wherry Hotel

New owners take over Wherry Hotel and Castle Carvery restaurants

Derin Clark

person