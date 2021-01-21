News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Local Council

Fears planning shake-up will threaten Norwich city centre

Author Picture Icon

Dan Grimmer

Published: 11:07 AM January 21, 2021   
Gentleman's Walk in Norwich. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY.

Fears have been raised over a government move to make it easier to turn shops into homes. - Credit: © ARCHANT NORFOLK PHOTOGRAPHIC

The future of Norwich city centre would be threatened by a government planning shake-up making it easier for shops to be turned into homes.

That is the warning issued by council officers and councillors at Norwich City Council, who have "significant concerns" over a government white paper which proposed changes to the planning system.

One proposal would mean planning permission would not be needed to turn shops into housing.

Instead prior approval would be needed, which limits the powers councils have to reject the change of use.

At a meeting of the city council's sustainable development panel on Thursday, councillors agreed to tell the government they were against the mooted changes.

You may also want to watch:

Joy Brown, senior planning officer at City Hall, said: "I have got significant concerns with the proposal. I am of the view that the uncontrolled and piecemeal loss of town centre uses will be a huge threat to the future vitality and vibrancy of our high street.

"It will potentially result in a reduction, rather than an increase, in footfall in certain areas."

A recent study into Norwich’s economy found similar changes making it easier to turn offices into housing had meant almost a third of the city's offices had been lost.

St Stephens Towers, Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

A number of former offices have been turned into housing. - Credit: Archant

Most Read

  1. 1 Part of seventh skeleton discovered in city street
  2. 2 A47 closed in both directions after crash
  3. 3 Woman in her 20s among 31 Covid patients to die in five days at hospital
  1. 4 'I've lost my pension': Car collection destroyed by 'professional' vandal
  2. 5 Road through village closed by floodwater
  3. 6 Nurse's 'heartbreak' over hospital care as her father dies on Covid ward
  4. 7 Hotel 'nobody wants to buy' for sale as housing for £365,000
  5. 8 Councillor 'incandescent' over second-home owners breaking Covid rules
  6. 9 Aviva to close two large office sites in Norwich
  7. 10 Armed police detain man after 18 hours of negotiations

The council is responding to the consultation to say it does not support the mooted changes.

They say, if changes are brought in, permitted development should not apply in conservation areas, such as the city centre.

The council says the focus should be on encouraging housing at upper floor levels, while retaining ground floor units.

Officers said: "Extending permitted development rights will put the future of our high streets into the hands of the market; but unfortunately the market does not have wider public benefits in mind."

Norwich city councillor Mike Stonard. Pic: Archant.

Mike Stonard, Norwich City Council cabinet member for sustainable and inclusive growth. - Credit: Archant

Mike Stonard, Labour cabinet member for sustainable and inclusive growth, said: "I think we all have huge concerns over the white paper. I know there are shared cross-party concerns."

The government has said the proposals will help tackle the housing shortage and give high streets a new lease of life.

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Coronavirus

Norwich sees biggest rise in Covid infection rates in the country

Sam Ferguson

Author Picture Icon

Builder took pink pill and ran naked around hotel

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon

Updated

Fire tears through historic Thorpe pub

Clarissa Place

Author Picture Icon

Four national high street names to move into former M&S store

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus