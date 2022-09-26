Gridlock fears for town if £50m boost means too many people use buses

Ambitious plans to spend £50m to improve bus services have prompted a surprising concern - that gridlock in a Norfolk town could get worse because of too many buses.

Norfolk County Council has got £49.55m from the Department for Transport to deliver its Bus Service Improvement Plan - as part of a drive to get people using buses more often.

It intends to use the money to speed up services, bring in cheaper bus tickets for young people, create new or improved travel hubs and put in new bus lanes.

But, at a council meeting where the plans were discussed on Monday (September 26), a county councillor has raised an unusual concern over the scheme - that it could lead to too many people wanting to use buses.

Dereham South county councillor Phillip Duigan - Credit: Archant

Phillip Duigan, who represents Dereham South, said: "I think people might be aware that the Dereham bus hub - otherwise known as the Market Place - is probably dealing with more passengers than almost any bus hub outside the three largest towns in the county.

"We have a particular problem in Dereham that you would not need to increase bus usage much more and we would be absolutely gridlocked with buses in the centre of the town."

The Conservative councillor, speaking at the council's infrastructure and development select committee, asked officers how they could alleviate the problem.

Council officer Jeremy Wiggin told him: "We welcome any dialogue with local members about your areas and any specific issues you have got.

"The last thing we want is congestion of buses in a town, going from one extreme to another."

The plans to spend the £50m will be formally reviewed by the council's Conservative-controlled cabinet on Monday, October 3.

About £12m will be spent on new or expanded bus routes and increased service frequencies on key routes, including more evening and weekend services.

Fares will be cut, with a 20pc discount for under 25s, while flat fare schemes will be piloted, starting with Great Yarmouth.

There would also be 17 new measures across Norfolk to give buses priority, including new bus lanes in Norwich, King’s Lynn and Great Yarmouth.