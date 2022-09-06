Roundabout cash concern puts handbrake on housing plan

Plans for green space in the 950-home development in Fakenham. Picture: Define - Credit: Archant

Plans for a roundabout that is key to developing hundreds of homes in a Norfolk market town have stalled, with a lack of certainty over funding.

A new roundabout on the A148 to the north of Fakenham has been a key part of a plan to develop a major urban expansion for the town.

But North Norfolk District Council bosses have said the road scheme, and therefore the houses, cannot get going until it has the funding needed.

The 950 homes, including 166 classed as affordable, are planned for the outskirts of the town with the new roundabout set for the junction with Water Moor Lane.

The development also includes plans for a primary school, nursery, shops and a hotel and pub in Fakenham, and was submitted to the authority by developer Trinity College Cambridge.

At a cabinet meeting on Tuesday, Christopher Cushing, Conservative councillor for Fakenham North, asked for an update on the project and if development would continue over the winter period as was previously scheduled.

Christopher Cushing - Credit: Supplied

NNDC chief executive Steve Blatch said a start date for the roundabout could not be announced without the council securing additional funding.

Mr Batch explained the issue was due to costs having risen from the £1.8m estimated in 2019.

Mr Blatch said: "The costs now for the county council, who would deliver the scheme, have now escalated to £2.8m.

"At the present time, there isn't a full funding package in place for the project."

He said he had written to county council colleagues to see if unspent cash from other projects could be used to pay for the development.

Steve Blatch, the new chief executive of North Norfolk District Council. Photo: NNDC - Credit: Archant

Mr Blatch also said the county council were against work on the road being carried out in the summer due to its use by tourists visiting the coast.

"They strongly advise they would wish for any construction to be October to March," he continued.

"We are trying to deliver that window but it depends if the funding can be secured."

Tim Adams, the leader of the council, said the authority was working hard to find the additional funds.

Mr Adams said it was a priority to develop the roundabout and bring the affordable homes that come with the plan.