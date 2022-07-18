News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Local Council

Protest planned as council set to increase Western Link borrowing

Author Picture Icon

Dan Grimmer

Published: 5:08 PM July 18, 2022
Visualisation of Norwich Western Link

A visualisation of the proposed Norwich Western Link seen from the north at Taverham and looking south towards Honingham. The viaduct over the River Wensum is visible in the centre of the image - Credit: Norfolk County Council

Protestors will demonstrate outside a meeting where  councillors are likely to agree to push on with the Norwich Western Link, after its cost went up to £251m.

Norfolk County Council's 84-member strong full council is being asked to agree a recommendation by the Conservative-controlled cabinet over paying for the road.

The estimated bill for the 3.9-mile road, which would connect the A1067 Fakenham Road to the A47 near Honingham via a new road between Weston Longville and Ringland, has gone up from £198m to £251m.

The council hopes to secure £213.4m from the government for the road, but the final £37.7m would need to be found by the council.

Some £3m would come from pooled business rates and £5m from capital reserves, but the rest would need to be borrowed by the council.

Councillors at Tuesday's (July 19) meeting will be asked to agree to add an extra £7.9m to what it would borrow for the road, taking the total to £29.5m.

Members of the Norwich branch of climate change campaign group Extinction Rebellion will protest outside County Hall, where the meeting will take place.

Norwich News

Don't Miss

Firefighters are tackling a fire in Tacolneston, Norfolk

Norfolk Live News | Updated

Crews battling large field fire in Norfolk village

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
The incident happened on the A148 in High Kelling, near Holt.

Norfolk Live News

Teenage girl in serious condition after car overturned in north Norfolk

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
xxx_01_churchwalk_burnhammarket_jul22

See inside home in one of UK's 'poshest villages' on sale for £425k

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
xxx_heatwave_schools_jul22

Will schools send children home if it is too hot?

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon