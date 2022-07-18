Protest planned as council set to increase Western Link borrowing
- Credit: Norfolk County Council
Protestors will demonstrate outside a meeting where councillors are likely to agree to push on with the Norwich Western Link, after its cost went up to £251m.
Norfolk County Council's 84-member strong full council is being asked to agree a recommendation by the Conservative-controlled cabinet over paying for the road.
The estimated bill for the 3.9-mile road, which would connect the A1067 Fakenham Road to the A47 near Honingham via a new road between Weston Longville and Ringland, has gone up from £198m to £251m.
The council hopes to secure £213.4m from the government for the road, but the final £37.7m would need to be found by the council.
Some £3m would come from pooled business rates and £5m from capital reserves, but the rest would need to be borrowed by the council.
Councillors at Tuesday's (July 19) meeting will be asked to agree to add an extra £7.9m to what it would borrow for the road, taking the total to £29.5m.
Members of the Norwich branch of climate change campaign group Extinction Rebellion will protest outside County Hall, where the meeting will take place.