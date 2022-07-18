Protest planned as council set to increase Western Link borrowing

A visualisation of the proposed Norwich Western Link seen from the north at Taverham and looking south towards Honingham. The viaduct over the River Wensum is visible in the centre of the image - Credit: Norfolk County Council

Protestors will demonstrate outside a meeting where councillors are likely to agree to push on with the Norwich Western Link, after its cost went up to £251m.

Norfolk County Council's 84-member strong full council is being asked to agree a recommendation by the Conservative-controlled cabinet over paying for the road.

The estimated bill for the 3.9-mile road, which would connect the A1067 Fakenham Road to the A47 near Honingham via a new road between Weston Longville and Ringland, has gone up from £198m to £251m.

The council hopes to secure £213.4m from the government for the road, but the final £37.7m would need to be found by the council.

Some £3m would come from pooled business rates and £5m from capital reserves, but the rest would need to be borrowed by the council.

Councillors at Tuesday's (July 19) meeting will be asked to agree to add an extra £7.9m to what it would borrow for the road, taking the total to £29.5m.

Members of the Norwich branch of climate change campaign group Extinction Rebellion will protest outside County Hall, where the meeting will take place.