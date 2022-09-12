Neighbours fear anti-social behaviour from vegan restaurant

Neighbours living near a vegan restaurant in the heart of Norwich are opposing its application for an alcohol licence, having raised concerns about noise and anti-social behaviour.

Bosses at Erpingham House in Tombland are seeking permission to serve alcohol until 2am and to host live music.

They say the application represents a continuation of the conditions under which they have been operating since the restaurant opened - a period when they have yet to receive a single complaint.

But neighbours have written to Norwich City Council to object, saying Tombland risks becoming an anti-social hotspot again, with more late night activity.

Vegan restaurant Erpingham House in Tombland is offering an all you can eat pancake brunch. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2018

One couple said: "When there were more live music venues and clubs in the Tombland area five years ago the alley by our house was frequently used for drug dealing, drug taking, defecation, urination and antisocial behaviour.

"We do not wish to return to how it was."

They also argued the building, which is Grade II listed and built in 1890, is not suitable to be a nightclub or music venue, as it lacks sufficient soundproofing.

The couple called for windows to be kept closed and noise limiters installed when amplified or live music was played.

Two other neighbours made similar requests, with calls for music to stop by 10 or 11pm.

One neighbour said he has been attacked in the alley opposite the venue and feared a late-night venue could add to public nuisance issues.

Green Party councillor Ash Haynes has also objected to the scheme, arguing people leaving the venue at 2am will cause noise nuisance in the area.

"Adding a further late venue on the edge of this area will increase footfall and is inappropriate."

Ms Haynes also warned extra people drinking until late could potentially lead to an increase of crime in the area.

The police have said they have no objections to the plans.

Anna Burnard, from Erpingham House, said: “The application is for exactly the same hours that the business has always had.

"In almost five years since opening we have not received a single complaint about noise or otherwise. We are a plant-based restaurant that occasionally hosts events, not a nightclub. It was an administrative error that saw our license not be renewed in the necessary time period.”