Town mayor officially welcomed in with civic ceremony

Sarah Hussain

Published: 2:39 PM September 15, 2021   
The official mayor-making of Eric Taylor took place at St Mary’s church in Diss on Sunday, September 12

The community in Diss came together to celebrate the civic ceremony of the town's mayor.

The official mayor-making of Eric Taylor took place at St Mary’s church in Diss on Sunday, September 12, with representatives from local organisations and mayors and mayoresses from six neighbourhood towns also present.

Mr Taylor said he was honoured to stand as the elected mayor of the "historic, vibrant and diverse market town of Diss", and also used the ceremony as an opportunity to raise funds for mental health charity MIND.

He said the choice of charity was "heavily influenced" by events over the last 18 months, raising £116 for the cause.

He added: “I know from my own experience how anxiety and lack of knowledge can affect the mental health and wellbeing of so many of us.

"In my circle of friends and family, I have seen carers who have nursed end-of-life Covid sufferers - stressed out and distraught that they could do so little to ease their suffering."


