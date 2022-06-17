Major blaze sees landowner ordered to stop burning waste

Nine fire crews and a water carrier were called to the scene of the fire, as well as several police cars. - Credit: Julia Cooper

A landowner has been ordered to stop the unauthorised deposit and burning of waste following a major fire.

More than 50 firefighters were sent to a site at Clenchwarton, near King's Lynn, after the blaze broke out on the afternoon of Friday, May 5.

They worked through the night to bring the fierce fire under control. A fire service spokesman said the fire was the third it had been called out to at the same site on Main Road this year.

Now the Environment Agency has served a notice preventing the deposit of waste and waste fires on land at Kenfield Farm.

it said the deposit and burning of waste is now prohibited at Kenfield Farm. If the landowner fails to comply with the notice they can then be taken to court and prosecuted, as breaching the notice is a criminal offence.

Dozens of firefighters are tackling a large fire in Clenchwarton near King's Lynn. - Credit: King's Lynn Police

The EA said investigations into alleged waste activities at the site are continuing. Enforcement team leader Phil Henderson said: “We take unauthorised waste activity very seriously and will take the necessary action to prevent the risks that this poses and prosecute those responsible where appropriate.



“Everyone producing waste, including small businesses and householders, must ensure that their waste is only taken by registered waste carriers to properly permitted waste sites otherwise they themselves could be liable to prosecution.”



A West Norfolk council spokesman said: “This sort of behaviour shows an utter disregard for the local community and the environment, and we will not tolerate it. We will do everything in our power to put a stop to unauthorised waste disposal when we become aware of it.



“Tackling this sort of behaviour is most effective when agencies and the public work together. Our role is to work with the Environment Agency to investigate and take joint action when it happens.



“The public can help us by reporting incidents and eliminate the market for it by checking that any waste carrier they use to dispose of rubbish for them is licensed.”

Anyone who sees waste being taken onto or burned at the site should email EAN-Enforcement-West@environment-agency.gov.uk or call 0800 807060.