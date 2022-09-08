So just what is the 'Enough is Enough' campaign which filled Norwich venue?

Denzel Dean at the Enough is Enough rally - Credit: George Thompson

It is the fast-growing left-wing movement which has gained 500,000 supporters in a month, urging a new approach to the cost of living crisis. GEORGE THOMPSON went along to a Norwich rally organised by Enough is Enough to find out more

It is Tuesday evening and the queues outside Norwich's Epic Studios circle the building.

The crowds - some 850 of them - are here to attend a meeting at the venue organised by national campaign group Enough is Enough (EiE), set up less than a month ago to "campaign to fight the cost of living crisis".

The last time the city saw such interest in a political rally was perhaps when Jeremy Corbyn filled the Open when he appeared there during his bid to become Labour leader in 2015.

And the now-former leader was the surprise guest at this week's Enough is Enough event, taking to the stage to huge applause.

His involvement gives a sense of the politics of the new group, which has drawn comparisons with the Momentum movement set up to support Mr Corbyn's leadership.

That is not to say that it has been established as a vehicle for him.

Instead, it has been set up by trade unions and community organisations, to offer a new voice on how to tackle the cost of living crisis.

Since it launched last month it has attracted widespread support across the country gaining, it says, around half a million backers.

Unhappy with the current suggestions on offer from Westminster parties, EIE has come up with five demands. These are, in the campaign's own words:

'A real pay rise'

'Slash energy bills'

'End food poverty'

'Decent homes for all'

'Tax the rich'

Critics of the movement have focused as much on the supporters of the group, which includes RMT deputy leader, Eddie Dempsey, as on their aims.

Mr Dempsey, who spoke at Tuesday's Norwich event, has been attacked for living in a council flat despite earning £100,000 a year and for appearing in a photo with Aleksey Mozgovoy, a pro-Russian rebel and warlord in breakaway eastern Ukraine in 2015.

The union boss has defended living in social housing, saying it should be an option for all, and stressed that he does not support Vladimir Putin or his actions in Ukraine.

Newspaper reports have also said that the EiE campaign has infuriated allies of Labour leader Keir Starmer, who fear it could overshadow the party's own cost-of-living message and undermine its bid to return to power.

But those at Tuesday's rally said the campaign was offering a fresh and urgent voice on how to address the crisis.

Tess Williams, among those attending, said: "It's about time we took a stand, not just in Norfolk but nationally - it's exciting that there's a movement that's recognised that."

Ali Mackenzie, a local artist, said she was beginning to struggle to afford to run her small business.

"I'm worried about how the cost of living will affect our everyday lives.

"We are looking toward a dismal winter for people of all ages. It will only be the few that can afford this.

"My workspace is opposite a food bank and it just keeps getting busier all the time, that cannot be right."

From the speakers on stage, the targets for criticism were not just government ministers but second home owners too.

Denzel Dean, a representative for ACORN, a community union campaigning on housing, said: "Norfolk has some of the highest rates of second homes outside London, leaving less homes for people that need them.

"This is us saying we will fight back - we want to get fair pay for everyone and decent homes for everyone."

Mr Dean and other speakers had little hope that the changes they wanted would come from the new prime minister Liz Truss.

Jess Barnard, the outgoing chair of Young Labour, said: "Liz has been part of the government for 12 years, we know she won't bring about changes for working people without us making it happen.

"She's been talking about tax cuts for the wealthy and there's rumours she wants to reimburse energy companies. I would say she is unserious."

While on stage, Mr Corbyn - who sits as an independent MP since being suspended by Labour in 2020 for his reaction to a report on anti-Semitism in the party - was heckled from one audience member, who shouted: "What about Russia?"

Mr Corbyn has previously criticised western countries allied to Ukraine for "pouring arms" into the country, thereby prolonging the war.

He told the rally there had to be a movement for peace and condemned "absolutely" the invasion of Ukraine.