Emergency support for Ukrainian refugees in west Norfolk

A Polish border guard carries a child as refugees from Ukraine cross into Poland at the Medyka crossing. - Credit: AP

Emergency funding for Ukrainian refugees has been set aside by West Norfolk Borough Council, its leader has announced.

Conservative council leader Stuart Dark told a Tuesday cabinet meeting the war in Ukraine had “shocked, saddened and frankly made many of us, in the public, very angry at the images that we see - this illegal invasion of a sovereign, democratic country, and the death and misery it’s bringing.”

After a minute’s silence, Mr Dark said the scheme would help Ukrainian refugees, “if there’s a lag between the support they need, and the support they may get through statutory services or other providers”.

Stuart Dark, Conservative leader of the Borough Council of King's Lynn and West Norfolk - Credit: Norfolk Conservatives

Some £7,500 has been transferred from the West Norfolk Wins lottery, to be distributed in the form of vouchers or items.

Independent opposition leader Terry Parish and Labour group leader Charles Joyce both supported the initiative.

Applications to the fund can be made at: https://forms.west-norfolk.gov.uk/UKRAINIANCRISISSUPPORTREFERRAL/launch

Aid for Ukraine Appeal

The EDP is calling on readers to help raise vital funds for the Disasters Emergencies Committee.

Generous supporters of this newspaper have so far raised more than £10,000 for the cause.

To donate, visit: justgiving.com/fundraising/edp-ukraine