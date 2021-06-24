New £1.8m unit to provide accommodation for vulnerable people

Published: 1:40 PM June 24, 2021

A new unit that will provide accommodation for vulnerable people is set to open later this year.

The former community centre on Elm Road in Thetford will become a temporary accommodation facility for around 35 people after Breckland Council invested £1.8m into the redevelopment.

Work underway at unit on Elm Road in Thetford. - Credit: Photo: Keith Mindham Photography

The council said the new building works, which is being carried out by Cocksedge Builders, is intended for people to use if they are in need of emergency accommodation or are struggling to find a permanent residence, and will help Breckland Council meet demand for temporary accommodation locally.

Sam Chapman-Allen, leader of Breckland Council, said: "I am really delighted to see the building taking shape and the high quality work on show, which will help turn this building into a valuable new community resource, offering emergency accommodation for local people when they need it most.”

Paul Claussen, executive member for planning at Breckland Council, said the project will help people who have experienced domestic abuse, mental health problems, drug and alcohol addictions, and homelessness.”