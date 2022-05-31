News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Local Council

New £1.8m temporary accommodation centre opens in Norfolk town

person

Sarah Hussain

Published: 1:46 PM May 31, 2022
The official opening of Elm House took place on Tuesday, May 31.

The official opening of Elm House took place on Tuesday, May 31. Pictured from left to right: Breckland Council leader, Sam Chapman-Allen, Lady Dannatt MBE, Breckland Chairman, Mike Nairn and Emma Ratzer MBE from Access Community Trust. - Credit: Breckland Council

A new centre has opened to help local people "when they need it most" by providing emergency accommodation.

Elm House in Thetford was officially opened on Tuesday, May 31, as a space that will provide short-term housing to single adults, couples and families in Breckland.

The £1.8 million project has seen a former pre-school refurbished in the past year by Breckland Council to offer temporary housing for up to 35 people.

Elm House, Thetford

Elm House in Thetford has been renovated over the past year from a pre-school - Credit: Breckland Council

Sam Chapman-Allen, leader of Breckland Council, said: “Our investment into Elm House means we have even more high-quality temporary accommodation support available to Breckland residents, including those who have been previously made homeless or need short-term support while they find a permanent place to live."

Lady Dannatt, the Lord-Lieutenant for Norfolk, opened the centre and commended those involved in the project, adding that "the support and facilities truly offer a life changing opportunity".

Accomodation room with en-suite at Elm House, Thetford.

Accomodation room with en-suite at Elm House, Thetford. - Credit: Breckland Council

Emma Ratzer MBE, chief executive at Access Community Trust, which manages the centre on behalf of the council, said: "Providing much needed community support at a time when more and more families are struggling will be a huge benefit to our communities, our residents and our statutory partners."

Picture of kitchen facilities at Elm House

Picture of kitchen facilities at Elm House - Credit: Elm House / Breckland Council



Thetford News

Don't Miss

The A47 is currently closed at North Tuddenham after a crash on the A47. 

Norfolk Live News | Updated

A47 reopens after it was closed for six hours due to crash

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Rear of Mulberry House, a 4-bed family home for sale near Wymondham for £795,000

See inside this idyllic family home up for sale with NO nearby neighbours

Rebecca MacNaughton

Author Picture Icon
Harry and Mark Coleman with amber they found in north Norfolkl

Family finds 'biggest piece of amber in years' on north Norfolk coast

Daniel Hickey

Author Picture Icon
Static caravans outside of the car park of the Beauchamp Arms pub. Picture: David Hannant

Broads Authority

Broads Authority moves to prosecute pub over caravans - again

Noah Vickers, Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon