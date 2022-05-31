New £1.8m temporary accommodation centre opens in Norfolk town

The official opening of Elm House took place on Tuesday, May 31. Pictured from left to right: Breckland Council leader, Sam Chapman-Allen, Lady Dannatt MBE, Breckland Chairman, Mike Nairn and Emma Ratzer MBE from Access Community Trust. - Credit: Breckland Council

A new centre has opened to help local people "when they need it most" by providing emergency accommodation.

Elm House in Thetford was officially opened on Tuesday, May 31, as a space that will provide short-term housing to single adults, couples and families in Breckland.

The £1.8 million project has seen a former pre-school refurbished in the past year by Breckland Council to offer temporary housing for up to 35 people.

Elm House in Thetford has been renovated over the past year from a pre-school - Credit: Breckland Council

Sam Chapman-Allen, leader of Breckland Council, said: “Our investment into Elm House means we have even more high-quality temporary accommodation support available to Breckland residents, including those who have been previously made homeless or need short-term support while they find a permanent place to live."

Lady Dannatt, the Lord-Lieutenant for Norfolk, opened the centre and commended those involved in the project, adding that "the support and facilities truly offer a life changing opportunity".

Accomodation room with en-suite at Elm House, Thetford. - Credit: Breckland Council

Emma Ratzer MBE, chief executive at Access Community Trust, which manages the centre on behalf of the council, said: "Providing much needed community support at a time when more and more families are struggling will be a huge benefit to our communities, our residents and our statutory partners."

Picture of kitchen facilities at Elm House - Credit: Elm House / Breckland Council







