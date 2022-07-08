Elizabeth Truss yet to announce leadership bid - but already backed by MPs

Norfolk MP Elizabeth Truss has yet to declare she will stand in the Conservative leadership contest - but is already receiving backing to succeed Boris Johnson.

It is widely considered the South West Norfolk MP and foreign secretary will soon announce her candidacy in the leadership elections.

She has already garnered support. On the BBC's Question Time on Thursday night, Bishop Auckland MP Dehenna Davison said the new Tory leader would need "a proper vision" to inspire the country and move forwards.

She said: "For me a person with that vision - a good economic vision - but also with a track record of delivering in government is Liz Truss, so if she stands she will be getting my support.”

Alastair Campbell - Credit: PA

Her remarks were met with a groan of 'Oh, my God!' from fellow panellist, Alastair Campbell, former spin doctor for Tony Blair.

But Thurrock MP Jackie Doyle-Price has also endorsed Ms Truss, telling BBC Essex that "the leadership she’s shown over Ukraine is exactly what we need right now".

She also has the backing of former party vice-chairman Alec Shelbrooke, MP for the Elmet and Rothwell constituency in West Yorkshire, who told GB News she would have his backing.

Around a dozen potential candidates to claim the Tory crown – including backbenchers as well as ministers – are thought to be assessing their support needed for a challenge.

Former health secretary Jeremy Hunt is highly likely to announce his bid in the coming days, it is understood.

Commons foreign affairs committee chairman Tom Tugendhat was the first contender to throw his hat in the ring.

Former chancellor Rishi Sunak, whose departure on Tuesday triggered the mass of resignations, launched his Ready for Rishi campaign on Friday.

The man who succeeded him, Nadhim Zahawi could stand, while defence secretary Ben Wallace is also thought to have significant support.

Other ministers considering a run include transport secretary Grant Shapps, attorney general Suella Braverman and Cabinet Office minister Penny Mordaunt. Arch Brexiteer Steve Baker may also stand.







