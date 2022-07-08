What does Elizabeth Truss stand for?

Elizabeth Truss is among the bookmakers' favourites to succeed Boris Johnson as Conservative leader - and prime minister.

But what are the views of the South West Norfolk MP - and foreign secretary - on key issues?

Economics

Ms Truss is a firm believer in the free market. Along with Dominic Raab, Priti Patel and Kwasi Kwarteng, she co-authored the 2012 Britannia Unchained political book urging a more entrepreneurial society.

Brexit

Originally a Remainer, Ms Truss embraced Brexit in her role as secretary of state for international trade.

Education

During her spell as education minister, Ms Truss called for compulsory maths for all students to the age of 18 in the face of what she bemoaned as a 'strategic weakness' in the subject.

'Wokeness'

The minister for women and equalities, Ms Truss has criticised what she called the 'woke bandwagon'. She said there is "a misguided emphasis on policing our vocabulary so as not to offend, rather than policing our streets".

Cheese

When she was environment secretary, Ms Truss spawned an internet meme for her speech about how the amount of cheese Britain was importing was "a disgrace".