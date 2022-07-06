Liz Truss yet to tweet '100pc' PM backing... unlike the last five times

We await the Tweet...

Five times this year, when the chips have been down for prime minister Boris Johnson, his foreign secretary Elizabeth Truss has taken to Twitter to say she backs him "100pc".

From his apologies for parties during Covid lockdown to his success in seeing off a no confidence vote last month, the South West Norfolk MP has been quick to publicly express her loyalty to Mr Johnson during every recent crisis.

The Prime Minister has my 100% backing in today's vote and I strongly encourage colleagues to support him.



He has delivered on covid recovery and supporting Ukraine in the face of Russian aggression. He has apologised for mistakes made.



We must now focus on economic growth. — Liz Truss (@trussliz) June 6, 2022

She has posted supportive messages on the social media platform during those testing times for her Conservative leader, using the same phrase, speaking of 100pc 'backing' and 100pc 'support'.

The Prime Minister has apologised and taken responsibility for the mistakes that have been made.



I back him 100% - we now need to drive our economy forward post-COVID and ensure Putin loses in Ukraine. — Liz Truss (@trussliz) May 25, 2022

So far, this time around, following the dramatic resignations of chancellor Rishi Sunak and health secretary Sajid Javid, no '100pc support' tweet from Ms Truss has been forthcoming.

Prime minister Boris Johnson with former health secretary Sajid Javid and ex-chancellor Rishi Sunak, who have resigned - Credit: PA

Steven Swinford, political editor of the Times, did tweet last night that Ms Truss "is staying and remains 100pc behind the PM", while others have reported that sources close to the foreign secretary have said she is backing Johnson.

Liz Truss is staying and remains 100% behind the PM — Steven Swinford (@Steven_Swinford) July 5, 2022

There was speculation last night that Ms Truss had been in the frame to take over from Mr Sunak as chancellor - a vacancy which former education secretary Nadhim Zahawi has now filled.

The Norfolk MP is considered among the favourites to take over from Mr Johnson as Conservative leader, if he stands down.

Bookmakers Paddy Power is offering 7-1, although Penny Mordaunt, Ben Wallace, Mr Sunak and Mr Zahawi are considered more likely according to the odds.