Decisions around NDR Western Link and electric cars to be probed
- Credit: Norfolk County Council
Two 'big ticket' Norfolk transport issues - the controversial £198m Western Link road and a strategy to get more people to switch to electric vehicles - are to be probed by councillors.
Conservative-controlled Norfolk County Council agreed in June to lodge the outline business case for the controversial £198m Norwich Western Link road, which would connect the Northern Distributor Road to the A47 west of Norwich.
Businesses, including Norwich International Airport, Chantry Place and First buses support the scheme, as does the New Anglia Local Enterprise Partnership and Norfolk Chambers of Commerce.
But it is opposed by the Green and Labour groups at County Hall and by organisation such as Norfolk Wildlife Trust, Norfolk Rivers Trust, the Campaign To Protect Rural England and The Bat Conservation Trust.
And the county council's scrutiny committee will next Wednesday (October 20) consider what progress has been made over the road scheme since the June decision.
The Department for Transport is still considering the business case and has yet to state when it will make its decision, although council bosses hope that will happen this autumn.
You may also want to watch:
The scrutiny committee is likely to explore what environmental surveys have taken place and what monitoring will be in place for the contract.
The council's electric vehicle strategy will also come under the spotlight.
Council leaders say that will help get more people in Norfolk to switch to electric cars, with plans to seek funding for more public charges points.
Most Read
- 1 Eight vehicles involved in Acle Straight crash
- 2 Have you had 'the worst cold ever' which is ripping through Norfolk?
- 3 Woman's hip broken after 'rugby tackle' by pair of dogs
- 4 Shoe shop set to close after more than two decades in business
- 5 'We did everything we could': Police officer tells of car park negotiation
- 6 Superstar acts that are coming to Norfolk next year
- 7 'Unbelievably shocked': Norfolk garage team named best in country
- 8 How to get from Norwich to London for just a fiver
- 9 Pictures emerge of devastating blaze as fire service issue warning
- 10 Man taken to hospital after road rage incident
But the introduction of licences for people who want to run cables over public footpaths to charge cars proved controversial, with Brian Watkins, leader of the Liberal Democrat group, saying other Conservative councils, such as Hampshire, were not charging.
Labour group leader Steve Morphew, who chairs the scrutiny committee, said: "Transport is at the heart of how we live in Norfolk. Getting it wrong can be costly financially and to our environment and puts off opportunities to do better.
"The Norwich Western Link and electric vehicles are big ticket issues for Norfolk and we need to make sure the debate on them is well informed and based on facts that have been tested.”