Norfolk's electric car revolution moves up a gear with more charging points

The strategy calls for a taskforce to accelerate electric car charging points in Norfolk. - Credit: PA Wire/PA Images

Electric car drivers will soon have dozens of new charging points in west Norfolk.

They are being installed at the Chapel Street car park, Austin Street car park, Centrepoint on the Fairstead, Lynnsport North car park, and Gaywood Library car park, in King's Lynn, the Valentine Road car park in Hunstanton and North Street car park in Burnham Market.

All points should be fully commissioned and operational by mid October.

Paul Kunes, West Norfolk council's cabinet member for the environment said: “Lack of off-street parking at home can pose a barrier when people are considering the switch to electric vehicles, but we are removing that by making nearby charging facilities available. It is also a benefit for visitors who drive to the area in electric vehicles."

The borough council secured a grant of £195,000 from the government’s Office for Zero Emission Vehicles (OZEV) and a further contribution of nearly £90,000 from BP Pulse, as well as its own contribution of £73,500.

The charging points are all being installed in car parks owned by the council.

Free parking will be provided between 6pm and 8am when a vehicle is plugged in and charging.








