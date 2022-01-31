News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Voter ID for elections a 'difficult issue' says council leader

Dan Grimmer

Published: 11:22 AM January 31, 2022
A ballot box at a polling station.

Government proposals will require voters to show photographic ID at polling stations. - Credit: PA

A controversial move to make voters show photographic identification before they can collect their ballot papers to vote is a "difficult issue", the leader of Norfolk County Council has said.

Andrew Proctor, leader of the Conservative-controlled council, said that if the measure was introduced via the parliamentary Election Bill, local councils must be given money to manage it.

Green county councillor Jamie Osborn raised concerns about the matter at a meeting of the county council's cabinet on Monday (January 31).

Jamie Osborn, Green city and county councillor.

Green county councillor Jamie Osborn. - Credit: Jamie Osborn

He said the proposals could "block 2.1 million people from voting, despite voter fraud being negligible".

He said: "This would disproportionately disenfranchise people from minority ethnic backgrounds and social-renters."

He asked Mr Proctor to ask his Conservative colleagues to oppose the bill.

Andrew Proctor, leader of Norfolk County Council

Norfolk County Council leader Andrew Proctor. - Credit: Norfolk County Council

Mr Proctor said: "This is a difficult issue that will no doubt be subject to a  lot of debate in the lead up to any decision being made.

"My position is very similar to that of the Electoral Commission: It is important that the UK’s electoral system is both secure and accessible."

He said there are already checks in place to confirm the identity of voters, if voting by post, but no similar checks at polling stations.

In Northern Ireland, there has been a requirement to show ID when voting since 1985, updated to photo ID in 2003.

Mr Proctor said: "The UK has very low levels of proven electoral fraud, and voters should feel confident about their vote.

"But we know from public opinion research that it is an issue that concerns some voters.

"If introduced it must be done with consideration for everyone who is eligible to vote and importantly must come with funding to allow local councils to implement it."

While MPs have backed the changes in the Election Bill, it has yet to be scrutinised by the House of Lords.

As minister of state for the constitution and devolution in the Cabinet Office, Norwich North Conservative MP Chloe Smith had been leading the passage of the bill through parliament.

In September last year, she defended the controversial plans when she was quizzed at a meeting of the House of Commons Public Administration and Constitutional Affairs Committee.

