Seven things the EDP could tell you thanks to the Freedom of Information Act

Published: 12:56 PM March 18, 2021

The Freedom of Information Act (FOI) has been an invaluable tool for helping us find out about stories. Here are some of the things we’ve been able to tell you in the last year thanks to it.

Assaults in care homes

Doreen Livermore was physically healthy before the attack, her family said. Photo: Archant - Credit: Archant

Last year we reported on two women who died in care homes after being attacked by fellow residents, including Doreen Livermore, pictured. An investigation into her death found that her family had repeatedly warned about her being attacked before she died. That prompted our FOI to police about how widespread violence in care homes was.

The figures we got back were shocking. Attacks in homes had rocketed by 130pc in a year in Norfolk to almost three reports a day. Authorities put the rise down to more dementia patients being placed in homes and better reporting.

Covid in Prisons

More than 200 inmates and 70 staff have been infected at HMP Norwich - Credit: Archant

Without the FOI Act we would never know the full extent of coronavirus outbreaks in our prisons.

The Ministry of Justice repeatedly refused to tell us how many inmates and staff had become infected when outbreaks first emerged at Norwich Prison in December. It led to the area around Norwich Prison, as well as Wayland Prison, which also had a major outbreak, having some of the highest infection rates in the country.

Thanks to two Freedom of Information requests we were able to reveal for the first time actual numbers, showing more than 500 prisoners and 200 staff across Wayland and Norwich prisons had been infected.

The FoI also revealed for the first time that there had been a large outbreak at HMP Bure near Coltishall which had never been made public. County councillor for Crome Ward in Norwich, George Nobbs, slammed the MoJ for its secrecy.

Self-isolation payments

Health secretary Matt Hancock during Friday's media briefing in Downing Street, London, on coronavirus (Covid-19). - Credit: Dan Kitwood/PA Wire

In September the Government announced a £500 payment for people on low incomes to self-isolate. But how successful has this been?

Figures we got this month under the FOI showed of the 4,000 people in Norfolk who had applied for the money, only a quarter had been successful, while half had been rejected and the final quarter were waiting to hear back.

Fire safety

Fire services on the scene after smoke alarms were set off. Photo: Simon Finlay - Credit: SIMON FINLAY

Our FOI showed that no fire alarms were found at almost half of all 999 callouts which Norfolk fire service attended over the last three years.

Greg Preston, head of protection and prevention at Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service, said: “People are twice as likely to die in a fire when the house has no working smoke alarm."

Hate crimes

A Gay Pride flag flying on City Hall. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY - Credit: © ARCHANT NORFOLK PHOTOGRAPHIC

We were also able to report figures on how widespread hate crimes against LGBT and trans people were in Norfolk.

Our FoI revealed 113 transphobic hate crimes were reported from 2016 to 2020, which one charity described as the “tip of the iceberg”.

Mental health emails

Two services run by Norfolk and Suffolk Foundation Trust have been rated as required improvement by CQC inspectors. Photo: NSFT - Credit: NSFT

We don’t just use FOIs to get numbers, but documents too. In January, when a manager at the region’s mental health trust, boasted in an email to his colleagues how they had “got away” with media coverage over the death of a dementia patient, we decided to request emails of communications staff working for that trust.

The response from the Norfolk and Suffolk Foundation Trust (NSFT) showed this was not a one off. The same manager, Mark Prentice, had also described coverage over the suicide of a student as a “malarkey”.

Children in care

About 20,000 children in Norfolk and Waveney have long-term speech, language and communication needs. - Credit: PA

Finally, an FOI to Norfolk County Council showed that some children taken into care by the authority were moved more than 250 miles away from home.

One woman, whose child was placed more than a seven-hour drive away, said the situation has put "family life on hold" and created a heartbreaking situation where the child's sibling no longer knew them.

In January 2020, at least 215 children in care were placed outside of Norfolk. John Fisher, council cabinet member for children's services, said this was only done when children needed “specialist” care.

