15ft bank could be built to screen homes from traffic noise

A 50mph speed limit comes in to force on parts of the A149 north of King;s Lynn from Monday - Credit: Chris Bishop

An earth bank could be built to screen homes from the noise generated by traffic on an increasingly busy road.

Castle Rising Estate has applied for planning permission to construct a 15ft high bank running parallel with the A149 coast road at Babingley, near King's Lynn.

In a planning statement, it says: "The bund proposed has been conceived to protect the dwelling houses, and in particular Mill House which is most exposed, from the impact of noise from the A149.

"During the busy summer months this increasingly busy road produces a significant level of road traffic noise and the applicant’s wish is to mitigate this by screening the road from the dwellings with an earth bank in a manner similar to that which has been employed further along the A149 to protect dwellings to the south of Snettisham."

A 50mph speed limit is set to be imposed on parts of the A149 in West Norfolk - Credit: Chris Bishop

The bank would run for 335m east of the A149, broken by the River Babingley. The statement says it would be a maximum of 4,500mm (15ft) high and screened by trees and extra planting.

It adds: "Earth banks, installed for the same reasons, are commonplace along the road with examples having been installed in several locations following the construction of the Snettisham Bypass in the early 1990s.

"A reduction in traffic noise will however be a great benefit to the residents of the dwellings protected by the formation of a bund improving their enjoyment and use of their properties especially in the summer months when the occupants wish to use their gardens but when the level of traffic on the A149 is at its highest.

"The works proposed are considered to represent a low impact solution to an ongoing and increasing problem of noise intrusion from a road which is only getting busier each passing year."

The statement says if given the go-ahead residents will see "an improvement in their quality of amenity through a reduction in noise pollution".















