Number of e-scooters to double after Norwich trial extended

The number of e-scooters in a Norwich trial are set to almost double - Credit: KATE WOLSTENHOLME

The number of e-scooters in Norwich is set to almost double, after council bosses agreed to extend the trial of the vehicles for another two years.

The scheme will now continue until May 2024, having started in September 2020 under a Department of Transport (DfT) pilot.

As part of the extension, which Norfolk County Council has agreed, the number of scooters available for rental from operator Beryl, will increase from 267 to 500.

Initially there were only 100 e-scooters in the trial.

And the geographical area which the scheme covers will grow further, with new bays planned for Hethersett and Drayton, adding to the 95 already in place.

Martin Wilby, Norfolk County Council cabinet member for highways and infrastructure. - Credit: Denise Bradley

Martin Wilby, cabinet member for highways, infrastructure and transport said: "It’s great news that the DfT have agreed nationally to extend existing e-scooter trials and I’m very happy to agree to the extension for Norwich.

"The Beryl scheme goes from strength to strength with more than 55,000 users registered for the Norwich scheme.

"By adding more scooters and creating more bays we can increase the number of journeys being swapped.

"This means less congestion and cleaner air for all, and another step towards reaching our net zero targets.”

Beryl chief executive and co-founder Phil Ellis said: "When planned correctly with local authorities and stakeholders and with the safety of users and pedestrians treated as paramount, e-scooters can offer a fast, fun, clean and inexpensive travel option.

“The extension of the trial will allow us to gather even further evidence to support this.”

E-scooter riders have to provide a valid driving licence to use them.

Beryl e-scooters can be used on roads, cycle lanes, carriageways and other areas where cycling is permitted, but not on pavements.

It is currently illegal to ride private e-scooters on public roads and land.

Norfolk police last month launched a publicity blitz and education campaign aimed at teenagers to highlight the risks of illegally riding e-scooters, following a rise in complaints.