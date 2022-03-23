Delays over driving licences for Norfolk people slammed by MP

Delays people in Norfolk have faced over renewing driving licences has prompted an MP to demand answers from the head of the organisation responsible.

Scores of people in Norfolk have been hit by hold-ups at the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA).

The Swansea-based organisation had said Covid-19 and the impact of previous industrial action had caused delays with processing paper applications.

Last week The Times newspaper reported how most of the government agency’s 6,200 staff had been sent home during the first lockdown, with 3,400 of them on paid leave without having to work.

An undercover reporter, who worked as a trainee call handler, revealed a training manager had joked about spending work days in bed watching Netflix.

This newspaper has reported on people in Norfolk who faced delays getting licences, including coach driver Aidan Harman, from Dereham.

And Broadland MP Jerome Mayhew says he has a number of constituents who have been affected.

Jerome Mayhew, Broadland MP. - Credit: UK Parliament

He has written to DVLA chief executive Julie Lennard to demand answers.

He said: "Whilst DVLA staff were reportedly lying in bed watching TV, the backlog their actions were causing meant a number of my constituents were losing their jobs as they could no longer work.

"Others were not able to get to medical appointments, having them postponed through the various lockdowns; many had to cancel holidays and some found it extremely difficult to attend funerals.

"My constituents quite rightly expect prompt, efficient service from DVLA and, with the threat of Covid diminishing, there is no excuse for excessive delay."

Conservative Mr Mayhew asked what measures are being taken to cut the backlog.

A DVLA spokesperson said: "We take the allegations made extremely seriously and are urgently investigating.

"These claims are not representative of the hardworking culture in DVLA, nor are they a true reflection of the 6,000 plus staff who have worked incredibly hard to help keep the country moving throughout the pandemic.”

The agency has said it understands the member of staff who made the comment about watching TV in bed was at a junior level, rather than a manager.

And the agency now has more staff on site to process paper applications, which has reduced the backlog of those to about 860,000.