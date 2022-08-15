MP joins battle to stop demolition of flagship M&S

When beloved buildings are facing the bulldozer, it's not unusual for MPs to battle to save them.

And that is the case with North Norfolk MP Duncan Baker, who is passionately opposing plans to demolish a store with a rich heritage dating back almost a century.

The twist is this store is not in Mr Baker's constituency towns of Sheringham, Cromer or Holt, but some 120 miles away - in the heart of London's Oxford Street.

The M&S store in London's Oxford Street - Credit: Google Street View

Mr Baker has joined author Bill Bryson and award-winning architects in opposing Marks and Spencer's proposals to knock down its 1929 Art Deco store close to Marble Arch.

The retailer wants to replace the building with a 10-storey retail and office block, with the plans agreed by Westminster City Council and the Greater London Authority.

But protests prompted then local government secretary Michael Gove to call the matter in for a public inquiry, which will be held in October.

Former local government secretary Michael Gove - Credit: PA

That inquiry will see a planning inspector make a recommendation to the secretary of state over whether demolition should be allowed.

And Conservative Mr Baker has submitted his representations to that inquiry, saying demolition would release thousands of tonnes of carbon into the atmosphere.

Earlier this year, Mr Baker brought in a 10 minute rule bill to create a law to set limits on carbon emissions in the construction of buildings.

He said: "Every year, our buildings and construction are responsible for the emission of over 150 million tonnes of greenhouse gases – nearly a quarter of our country’s total carbon footprint.

"Demolishing M&S, a heritage building, would release thousands of tonnes of CO2 into the atmosphere in a climate emergency."

"A deep retrofit would be far less damaging in terms of carbon emissions.

"If this country is to reach its net zero objectives, it is vital that we rethink proposed demolitions like this, with far more attention paid to the embodied carbon impact."

M&S has said the presence of asbestos means refurbishment is not a realistic option and the new building would use far less energy than the current one.

SAVE Britain's Heritage, which has been campaigning to stop the building's demolition, welcomed Mr Baker's support.