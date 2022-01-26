Steps approved to tackle drink-spiking in Norwich

A Norfolk council has put forward a series of measures it says will help combat the scourge of drink spiking.

Local concern over the activity has been heightened in recent months, with Norfolk Constabulary recording 51 reports of spikings in Norwich during October and November.

At a Norwich City Council meeting on Tuesday evening, Beth Jones, cabinet member for safer, stronger neighbourhoods, put forward a series of steps she said were needed for tackling the issue.

These included: the continuation of routine searches by police; tighter admission requirements at venues, with revellers asked to sign in when they enter; improved staff training at clubs; a call for the government to increase police funding to target the problem.

The motion also said City Hall would continue to support organisations such as the SOS Bus and to work with partners to encourage late-night licence holders to get more closely involved in helping combat spikings.

Ms Jones said: "In recent months there has been a concern in this city about rising reports of spiking incidents, largely targeting women.

"We have seen the nationwide ‘Girls Night In’ campaign gaining traction, with Norwich-based protests taking place on October 26. Worryingly, in this same evening, five people were spiked by injection.

"In response, the police have engaged extensively with licensees, working with venues on new and extended measures to help keep our young and vulnerable people safe in the city’s late-night economy."

Norwich City Council cabinet member for private sector housing Beth Jones. - Credit: Steve Adams

However, she questioned what led to the trend, pointing blame at the government and austerity for slashing police numbers, PCSO cuts and backlogs in the courts' system.

Labour's Matthew Fulton-McAlister, seconding the motion, said men needed to call out other men for their behaviour and not allow spiking and sexual assault to go unchallenged.

A statement read on behalf of Lib Dem Caroline Ackroyd said that spiking, including with a needle, was not new but has been "swept under the carpet for too long and is finally coming to light".

Caroline Ackroyd, Liberal Democrat city councillor for Eaton. Pic: James Wright. - Credit: James Wright

Welcoming the motion, Labour's Erin Fulton-McAlister, said she had been a victim of drink spiking.

"I was lucky that friends noticed I was acting strangely and got me home so nothing happened to me beyond that," she said.

"But it was a terrifying experience and it was only because of the vigilance of my friends that I was so lucky."

Ms Jones said that the motion was a series of practical steps but stressed change was needed on a local and national level.

The motion passed unanimously.