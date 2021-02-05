Council to allow market traders to pay in arrears during pandemic

Published: 3:09 PM February 5, 2021

A town council has voted in favour of allowing market traders to pay in arrears during the pandemic.

Councillors discussed the proposal at a Downham Market Town Council meeting on Tuesday, February 2 after the matter was raised at a traders meeting the week before.

Downham Market town clock. - Credit: Matthew Usher

They also discussed reducing market traders rent but town councillors felt it was "unfair" to other council tenants who were struggling.

Rachel Hepworth said central government distributed money to borough councils for people who have seen their income reduced due to the pandemic.

She said: "I looked at the website and Downham Market traders are eligible to apply, that would seem to be the first port of call."

Deputy mayor Jenny Groom said: "While I have every sympathy that they feel they're not doing as well - they are actually open, a lot of businesses aren't and also is there business down because of the weather or Covid?

"If we're going to do that for one lot who happen to be working what are we going to do with the stalls who can't go because they're non-essential?"

Mayor Becky Hayes said the request came from people that are currently trading and told the council those not trading were not being charged rent.

Alan Pickering said: "From what I've heard market traders who are trading are rather like supermarkets, they're making hay while the sun shines.

"If we started that ball what are we to say about all the other premises in town that are trading badly or not at all? We can't support them all and I don't think that's what we should be using precept payers money for."

A proposition on the matter was not put forward but the council voted in favour of allowing traders to pay in arrears during the Covid pandemic.

The deputy mayor said: "At the moment with the way things are to actually let them pay in arrears would be us showing a little bit of willing and support, particularly when we've refused to reduce their rent.

"It's not a big thing to ask during the current pandemic."