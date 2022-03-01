Troubled town council to stop live streaming meetings

A troubled Norfolk town council has come under criticism for deciding to stop live streaming its meetings.

Downham Market Town Council (DMTC) had been broadcasting its full meetings on YouTube since the start of the pandemic.

During that time, it has been embroiled in a high-profile series of rows, which were first sparked by changes it made to the town's market at the end of the first Covid lockdown.

The ongoing controversies have led to several dramatic council meetings, including one where police were asked to attend.

At a meeting last month, eight councillors - including mayor Jenny Groom and her deputy Jackie Westrop - quit over allegations of "bullying".

Robin Pegg has since been elected as chairman of DMTC at an extraordinary full council meeting on February 23. He will lead the council until the town's Mayor Making, which is due to take place in May.

Councillors later voted in favour of not live streaming the next full council meeting on March 15.

One menber, Charlie Pyatt, said: "I personally don't think we need to stream anymore, I think if the public want to know about it, they should turn up."

Another councillor, David Sharman, said: "We need to make it clear to the public, they are invited and are welcome. They'll think we're trying to hide something."

Town residents have since contacted DMTC's office to ask for the decision to be reviewed, while some took to social media to express their concern.

Henry Davis accused the authority of "closing a door to transparency of the council for parents, people with disabilities, people who are at work at that time. People who love Downham and care can't necessarily attend a meeting, that don't mean that they don't care. They can view this at a suitable time."

Jan Moloney said it looked like the council was going "backwards 50 years".

And Lisa Harris said the recent controversies at the council meant locals were now more interested in its activities than they had been before the pandemic.

In a statement, DMTC said following requests to review the decision, the office was looking at "options for further consideration", and the authority was also considering whether all committee meetings should be live streamed.

It added: "The current cost for live streaming a full council meeting is £200 which is not an insignificant cost.

"The meetings were initially live streamed as residents were unable to attend physical meeting and as all restrictions ended last week there was no formal need to continue live streaming the meetings.

"Please bear with us whilst we research this matter further."

The next council meeting is set to take place on March 15 at 7pm at Downham Market Town Hall.