Troubled town council will live stream meetings after vote u-turn

A troubled Norfolk town council has said it will continue live streaming its meetings after a vote to stop it was deemed "null and void".

Downham Market Town Council (DMTC) has been broadcasting its full council meetings on YouTube since the start of the pandemic.

Since that time, the authority has been embroiled in a long-running dispute, which was first sparked by changes it made to the town's market at the end of the first Covid lockdown.

The latest controversy saw eight councillors - including mayor Jenny Groom and her deputy Jackie Westrop - quit last month over allegations of "bullying". The town's clerk Elaine Oliver also resigned.

At an extraordinary full council meeting on February 23, DMTC's remaining councillors voted in favour of not live streaming the next full council meeting after some felt there was not a need anymore.

Following that decision, residents contacted DMTC's office calling for the decision to be reviewed, while some took to social media to express their concern.

On Wednesday, March 9, DMTC announced after receiving "numerous emails, messages and calls" that some councillors have given notice to the proper officer, Graham Spark - who is acting town clerk - that they want the decision to be reviewed.

The next council meeting is set to take place on March 15 at 7pm at Downham Market Town Hall. - Credit: Sarah Hussain

And DMTC has since said its next meeting on March 15 will now be live streamed after the vote in February was considered "null and void" due to how the matter was worded on agenda documents.

In a statement, DMTC said: "Norfolk Association of Local Council’s (NALC) has confirmed that the removal of live streaming did not require a vote as it was a central government requirement due to Covid restrictions so that the public were not omitted from council meetings.

"When restrictions were removed there was no requirement for full council meetings to continue being live streamed."

Is added NALC said a vote could have taken place without a specific proposal had the agenda item said 'to agree the next meeting' instead of ‘to note the date of next full council meeting’.

As a result the authority said "no decisions could be made and therefore the vote is null and void", adding: "The proper officer has arranged for live streaming to continue until council vote otherwise."