News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Local Council

'Beyond serviceable' town centre loos to be replaced

Author Picture Icon

Chris Bishop

Published: 6:00 AM November 4, 2022
downham loos

The toilets which are set to be replaced in Downham Market - Credit: Google

Town centre toilets which are closed more often than they are open are set to be replaced.

Public loos in the car park outside the Town Hall in Downham Market were installed as part of a £1.7m regeneration programme in 2003. 

But maintenance has become difficult in recent years because parts for the toilets are hard to come by.

Stuart Dark, leader of West Norfolk council, said: "Earlier this year I had a walk round the town with the mayor. 

"During the visit, I asked him what the biggest issues for them in the town were. Without hesitation, I was advised the biggest issue was the toilet block located in the Town Hall car park. 

"These toilets are closed more than they are open and are almost at the point of being beyond serviceable use."

Mr Dark said the toilets had deteriorated to "an unacceptable level". 

Most Read

  1. 1 How to spot the symptoms of prostate cancer
  2. 2 City pub named among top four in the country
  3. 3 Asylum seekers brought to Norwich hotel after being stranded in London
  1. 4 Norfolk person wins £100,000 in Premium Bonds prize draw
  2. 5 Road on outskirts of Norwich blocked due to flooding
  3. 6 Teen all smiles after capturing selfie with superstar Ed Sheeran
  4. 7 Is this Norfolk's last remaining pargeter?
  5. 8 Fire crews rescue people after two-car crash in Norfolk village
  6. 9 Schools and playing fields among 66 council sites which could be sold
  7. 10 School pupil sets off firework inside bus

Mayor of Downham, Charlie Pyatt, said: "I am very pleased to hear that the constructive meetings between Downham Market Town Council and the borough council leader Stuart Dark about the public toilets on Bridge Street, have reached a positive conclusion with this announcement to invest in a new toilet block."

Downham Market News

Don't Miss

Follow the latest, breaking news from across Norfolk and the wider region.

Where are the happiest and unhappiest places to live in Norfolk?

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
Aram Sarbir and his wife, Shahla Qadir, who are living in their car.

Norwich City Council

Couple living in their car get council house keys after seven month wait

George Thompson, Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon
People travel from far and wide for Goodies' super local breakfast

Food and Drink

Have you tried the famous breakfast at this south Norfolk farm shop?

Emma Lee

Author Picture Icon
New information has suggested as many as 100 dogs crossed Great Moulton level crossing with "at least" 20 being hit

Norfolk Live News

'At least 20' hunting dogs hit on level crossing

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon