'Beyond serviceable' town centre loos to be replaced

The toilets which are set to be replaced in Downham Market - Credit: Google

Town centre toilets which are closed more often than they are open are set to be replaced.

Public loos in the car park outside the Town Hall in Downham Market were installed as part of a £1.7m regeneration programme in 2003.

But maintenance has become difficult in recent years because parts for the toilets are hard to come by.

Stuart Dark, leader of West Norfolk council, said: "Earlier this year I had a walk round the town with the mayor.

"During the visit, I asked him what the biggest issues for them in the town were. Without hesitation, I was advised the biggest issue was the toilet block located in the Town Hall car park.

"These toilets are closed more than they are open and are almost at the point of being beyond serviceable use."

Mr Dark said the toilets had deteriorated to "an unacceptable level".

Mayor of Downham, Charlie Pyatt, said: "I am very pleased to hear that the constructive meetings between Downham Market Town Council and the borough council leader Stuart Dark about the public toilets on Bridge Street, have reached a positive conclusion with this announcement to invest in a new toilet block."