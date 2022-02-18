Locals call for better council representation after mass resignations

Downham market town square sitting on the corner of High Street and Bridge Street. Picture: Sarah Hussain - Credit: Archant

People in Downham Market have expressed their shock at the mass resignations of town councillors and are calling for better representation to reflect their views.

It comes in the wake of eight councillors resigning from the troubled Downham Market Town Council following claims of "incessant bullying".

Mayor Jenny Groom and her deputy Jackie Westrop announced their departure at a full council meeting on Tuesday, February 15, and that of Elizabeth Hendry, Alan Pickering, Willow Woodmin, Jo Woodmin, Becky Hayes and Simon Gomes-DaCosta.

Pictured front (left to right) Elizabeth Hendry, Jo Woodmin, Alan Pickering, with Jackie Westrop and Jenny Groom stood behind. - Credit: Archant

It was also revealed the town's clerk Elaine Oliver resigned to "pursue other opportunities".

The resignations were the latest development in a long-running dispute, which was sparked by disagreements over the management of the town's market following the first Covid lockdown.

And businesses and people in the town have reacted by calling for a more "modern and forward looking" council.

Barry Hobbs and Birgit Filby Hobbs, who run a management consultancy, said it was "a big disappointment" that both sides could not resolve issues "in a grown up way".

Mr Hobbs, a former Downham Market town councillor, who has trained as a mediator, added he had suggested the idea of a mediator to the council to "try sort out the two sides".

He added: "The market has been a huge distraction in other things that need to take place in the town, such as investing in the Jubilee Community Centre and facilities in the town, all of which has been put on hold due to Covid."

"You can sympathise with both sides. There are rules councillors should follow.

"You would try to be polite and I think that has been lost, as well as the ability to discuss things rationally."

Mrs Hobbs added: "When they get some new councillors in place we would hope they represent businesses more."

A shopper, who asked not to be named, thought the resignations were "almost inevitable", adding: "It [the council] was absolutely split."

But resident Robert Brown, said the recent development was "disturbing".

He said: "Hopefully they can sort things out. You certainly want people of different genders on the council."

Elsewhere, Mr Parker, who runs Jewellery Unique on High Street, called for "more transparency" over what takes place at the council after feeling a lot of actions had not been disclosed to the public.

He said: "Hopefully fresh ideas will help the town move forward and bring in a modern age.

"I hope the new councillors will involve the people of Downham Market more in decision making."

And Erin Mathis, 16, who lives and works in the town, hoped young people would become more involved in local government, saying there is a lack of representation for their voices.

She said: "The resignations only creates a lack of diversity and it's going to have a big impact."

Tensions have run high over the last two years and erupted this week, when Ms Groom and Ms Westrop delivered the news of the departures amid "bullying" claims.

The other six councillors, who were not present at the meeting, also cited a code of conduct complaint against Doug Lawson in their statement, which they said had been filed to West Norfolk Council's (WNC) monitoring officer in October 2020.

A WNC spokesperson confirmed the matter is still being investigated and a hearing "is likely to be set in the near future".

The town council is quorate and can continue to operate.

DMTC is quorate and can continue to operate following the eight resignations. - Credit: Archant

Mr Lawson responded to accusations made against him as "a lot of tosh", adding: "There's a lot of fiction, a lot of false accusations, and I actually don't recognise any of them".





Downham Market Town Council following resignations of the mayor, deputy mayor and six councillors - Credit: Sarah Hussain

The National Association of Local Councils (NALC), a body that represents the interests of local councils, had been contacted for comment over the situation.

A spokesperson said while NALC did not comment on individual cases, it has long called for the government to "strengthen the standards regime to help tackle poor behaviour in councils, including through the suspension or disqualification of councillors".