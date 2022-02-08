Rise in food poverty calls to team protecting children

A team which protects vulnerable children has seen an increase in concerns raised about food poverty. - Credit: PA

A team which helps protect the county's most vulnerable children is increasingly being contacted by families struggling to get enough food to eat.

The Children's Advice and Duty Service (CADS) at Norfolk County Council also saw an increase in calls about domestic abuse during the Covid lockdown.

The unit is made up of senior social workers, providing advice and support to families and professionals such as the police, GPs, health visitors and school staff to call them with concerns.

The 28-strong team, based at County Hall, asks questions about the situation and agrees who is best placed to meet the needs of children.

The Children's Advice and Duty Service team is based at Norfolk County Council's County Hall headquarters. - Credit: Dan Grimmer

That advice could range from directing somebody towards a foodbank to getting targeted support to families, or social workers from the Family Assessment and Safeguarding Team getting involved.

The team gets an average of 368 calls a week - almost half of them from schools.

Increasingly calls relate to food poverty, while the team also saw an increase in reports of domestic violence during Covid lockdowns.

Children's charity the NSPCC found that, across England and Wales, police made an average of 669 child protection referrals a day to social services last year.

Julie Wiltshire, head of social work for Norfolk County Council's Children's Advice and Duty Service. - Credit: Norfolk County Council

And Julie Wiltshire, head of social work for the service, said the coronavirus pandemic had seen calls to the team about domestic abuse concerns, increase.

She said: "We had seen an increase in domestic abuse from the start of the pandemic.

"People were being confined in small spaces together, schools were closed and cases were rising.

"It has been difficult for families and it was also difficult when our social workers could not see families.

"We also had a lot of calls where families were experiencing hardship and needed food parcels."

Ms Wiltshire said her team dealt with calls which could be upsetting, but that the work to families earlier could prevent situations from escalating.

She said: "It's a very worthwhile job. There are a lot of benefits from being a social worker and being able to help make a difference to the lives of families.

"It's about supporting families, enjoying talking to them and wanting to see children flourish."

The CADS team was set up following critical reports of the council's children's services department by Ofsted.

Ms Wiltshire said it has helped ease pressure on the Multi-Agency Safeguarding Hub.

Ofsted is due to revisit the county council later this year.