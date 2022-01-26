Diss council announces tax rise and upgrade for town assets

Diss Town Council has announced an inflation rise in tax precept for residents for 2022/23. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Diss Town Council has announced a rise in its share of council tax, with a portion of the money earmarked for upgrading town assets and repairing the roof of the cemetery chapel.

The council has released its budget plans for the current year, which involve a 2.5pc increase in town council tax.

It said the rise was being introduced at a time when budgets "in all sectors have been stretched" and while efforts were continuing to "limit the impact of coronavirus in the town".

Around £79,000 of the money will be allocated for specific projects to upgrade town assets, including replacing the cemetery chapel roof.

The money will also be used to undertake a survey of the council offices to help DTC deliver on its sustainability objectives and contribute to reducing the council’s carbon footprint, a key aim of the authority’s three-year strategic plan.

Following consultation with committee members and councillors, DTC decided it was necessary for there to be a minimal increase on the precept amid "mounting economic pressures", and to allow the council to meet its "own increasing liabilities" where suppliers have increased their costs.

It said: "Careful planning has enabled the council to cap its share of the council tax bill to £208.59 (equating to a £2.74 increase on last year) for a Band D householder.

"The town council element makes up approximately 10pc of the total council tax bill for each householder.

"The total bill includes charges from South Norfolk Council, Norfolk County Council and Norfolk Police."

The council added that the majority of the money goes towards maintaining and running facilities and amenities in the town, such as the Youth and Community Centre, the market, the park and Mere, the cemetery, sports ground, and the Corn Hall.

DTC said: "The remaining funds will be used to support local organisations with grant funding and to facilitate key town events, which this year will include a special celebration to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

"We are also continuing to work with partners to deliver a cleaner town, enhance town assets such as the Mere and sports ground and identify cost efficiencies so that we can deliver best value to taxpayers."