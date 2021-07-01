News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Revealed: Where hundreds of new homes could be built in south Norfolk

Thomas Chapman

Published: 1:44 PM July 1, 2021    Updated: 1:57 PM July 1, 2021
Spring sunshine around Diss Mere. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

A vision for Diss until 2038 has been mapped out in the Diss and District Neighbourhood Plan - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Plans for hundreds of new homes and a regeneration of the town centre have been revealed as part of a 17-year vision for Diss and its surrounding villages. 

For the first time, the Diss and District Neighbourhood Plan (DDNP) has been shared in full with the public. 

Residents and local organisations in Diss are worried by local development around Diss Mere and what

Upon being finalised, it will help shape growth and development until 2038. 

A large bulk of the plan focuses on housing, with a total of 923 new homes forecast for construction across the area.

Factoring in demand, allocations from previous plans and planning permission already granted, 745 will be in Diss and part of Roydon.

The biggest project would see 200 properties built on land north of Diss Cemetery, to the west of Heywood Road and east of Shelfanger Road. 

Ten homes could be built at the site of the derelict former infant school at The Causeway, as well as 20 at the existing Diss Leisure Centre.

There have long been calls for a new leisure centre to replace the decades-old building on Victoria Road.

According to the DDNP, South Norfolk Council intends to create a state-of-the-art sports and leisure hub, but the current site has been deemed too small.

A preferred location is set out as being off Park Road at the existing Norfolk Feather Company base.  

Kids Camp will be hosted at the Diss Leisure Centre. Picture: Sonya Duncan

There are plans to replace the existing Diss Leisure Centre on Victoria Road - Credit: Eastern Daily Press � 2016

It is hoped the new sports centre will form part of a new ‘Waveney Quarter’, packed with leisure facilities and green open space.

The neighbourhood plan adds that this part of town - south of Park Road - has "significant potential" for regeneration. 

As a host of key issues come under the microscope, people in the Diss area are being invited to give feedback as part of a consultation running until August 18. 

Simon Olander, leader of Diss Town Council, said: "This formal consultation is an important milestone in the development of the plan.

Mere Street in Diss, a town which ranks among the highest property price growths nationally accordin

A regeneration of Diss town centre is being planned - Credit: Sonya Duncan

"It is the first time the complete draft has been shared with the people who've helped create it - those who live and work within the seven parishes."

Open days during which the DDNP can be viewed are set to take place at Diss Corn Hall from July 2-4, and at Roydon Village Hall from 1-7pm on July 18. 

To view and comment online, visit ddnp.info.

