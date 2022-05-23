Diss mayor hopes to see town 'prosper' following re-election

The mayor of Diss has pledged to drive the town forward in the hopes of seeing it "prosper" after taking up the office for another year.

Eric Taylor was re-elected to the civic role for the year 2022-2023 at a Diss Town Council meeting on May 18.

Mr Taylor, who chairs the council's planning committee, retired as operations director at an agricultural engineering company around 10 years ago.

He moved to the town in 1983 and has been a town councillor since March 2018, playing an "integral role" in the Diss and District Neighbourhood Plan (DDNP) Steering Group.

Mr Taylor said: “I feel honoured to be re-elected by my fellow members of council.

"The past year has given me great opportunities to use my role as mayor to promote Diss at other engagements and events, while networking with other parishes, dignitaries and the community.

“I am passionate about all things Diss and I want to see the town prosper and grow whilst retaining its individuality and unique character."

The mayor said one of the council's council’s strategic aims is to develop and implement the Diss & District Neighbourhood Plan (DDNP), which the town council said will help it deliver on two other priorities from 2021-2023.

It added: "By better protecting our green spaces, increasing the number of cycling and walking routes around Diss, and preserving our ecology and biodiversity, we will create a greener town and by substantially increasing developer contributions, more revenue will be generated for Diss."

Mr Taylor said: "The DDNP steering group has worked hard to get the plan ready to go to independent examination and public consultation during the summer followed by public referendum early next year, so I hope there will be a made plan during my year as mayor.

“I promise you I will continue to work hard to achieve as many of the council’s objectives as possible.”

Councillor Simon Olander was also re-elected as council leader, making its his fourth consecutive year in the role.

Diss Town Council leader Simon Olander. - Credit: Diss Town Council

He said: “I will strive to continue to get the best for Diss.”