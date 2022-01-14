Campaigners for disabled people fear cuts in £6.3m social care shake-up
- Credit: Archant
Disabled people and their parents fear a partnership which will see a consultancy firm paid £6.3m to change how adult social care is provided will mean cuts to services.
Norfolk County Council has agreed to bring in Newton Europe as strategic partners to assist County Hall's own staff in changing how adult social care is provided.
The authority believes this could save £55m over five years, but council leaders and bosses said it would also mean a better, more joined-up service, for people.
However, members of the 500-strong Disability Network Norfolk Group believed it would lead to cuts to services.
Buxton parents Nick and Judith Taylor have a son - Charlie - who has Down's syndrome.
And Mrs Taylor said: "The 500 plus members of the Disability Network Norfolk Group are absolutely outraged about this.
"We have regular meetings with the county council and have discussed certain things which are not right and they have not mentioned this to us at all.
"They need to listen to us. They say they want to work with us and had promised we'd be involved with co-production. That has happened to a certain extent, but this has not been discussed with us at all."
Most Read
- 1 Land Rover towing 20ft container pulled over for doing 30mph on A47
- 2 'A good fit' - New owners to take over garden centre cafe
- 3 Father goes on trial accused of murdering his baby daughter
- 4 'We are disappointed': Thai restaurant gets zero food hygiene rating
- 5 Norwich city centre shake-up agreed despite fears it will drive people away
- 6 Speed camera installed on 'rat run' after eight-year campaign
- 7 Man who may pose risk to children could be in Norfolk or Suffolk
- 8 Council privately plans to sell golf club it spent £10m on for just £2m
- 9 Speculation mounts over future of city's Debenhams store
- 10 Person taken to hospital after farm vehicle crashes into wall
Mr Taylor said: "The £6.3m is to be paid on the provision that they make savings, so if they don't make savings the company won't make money.
"I fail to see how they're going to save £55m over five years without cutting services. If the driver is savings, then the talk of improvements is just a veil."
The strategy was agreed at a meeting of Norfolk County Council's Conservative-controlled cabinet.
James Bullion, director of adult social care, said a focus on prevention would mean people's potential needs are identified sooner.
That, he said would help people to retain their independence for longer.
He said it would "change the culture", give people single points of contact and connect better with NHS services.
He said it was not about reducing levels of service and the amount being paid was a "reasonable cost" to bring about benefits.
Mr Bullion also said there would be co-production of the model with service users and that it would not be done from the top down.