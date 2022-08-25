'Unacceptable' - Political storm over devolution deal for Norfolk

Shaun Vincent, left, leader of Broadland District Council, and John Fuller, leader of South Norfolk Council, at the Horizon building - Credit: Denise Bradley

A political storm has broken out over progress on a devolution deal for Norfolk - with council leaders clashing over the way forward.

The government has been negotiating with Norfolk County Council over a county deal, which would see Whitehall devolve some of its powers to local leaders as part of its Levelling-Up drive.

Norfolk was one of nine areas invited to negotiate for such a deal, but details of what is being sought have been sparse, with discussions with government officials done away from the public gaze.

The government has made clear the negotiations are with the county council, although there have been regular meetings with district leaders and chief executives.

Norfolk County Council's Martineau Lane headquarters

But there has been friction among the district councils and tensions within the Conservative group at County Hall over what level of powers should be sought - and whether there should be an elected mayor or leader.

The government initially outlined three levels, with Level 3 having access to the largest set of powers - but with an elected leader a necessity.

That would require a change in the governance at County Hall, which does not have universal support among Tories.

Earlier this month the government revealed the terms of an agreement York and North Yorkshire.

That deal is at Level 3 and includes a directly elected leader, so it looks likely the government would offer a similar deal for Norfolk.

It is understood the Norfolk County Council Conservative group will meet on Friday to discuss and agree the way forward for further negotiations, ahead of a formal deal being offered in the months ahead.

Meetings involving district leaders and group leaders are also scheduled.

Andrew Proctor, leader of the county council, said he could not comment.

But John Fuller, Conservative leader of South Norfolk Council, branded the process "unacceptable".

He said: "I am a big proponent of devolution, but, astonishingly, it seems a small group of Norfolk county councillors are going to be invited to agree to the most fundamental and far reaching change in governance of the county for the next 50 years.

"This cannot be the way Norfolk's future should be being decided. It's unacceptable.

"Especially so, because whoever is the next prime minister has signalled they will rip up the legislation on which any deal would be made."