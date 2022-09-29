Children's park to reopen with new equipment following £40k refurbishment

Dereham's Sandy Lane park will reopen around the end of the year following a £40,000 refurbishment - Credit: Archant

A children's park which closed more than a year a go will reopen at the end of the year, following a £40,000 refurbishment.

Dereham's Sandy Lane playpark was closed back in June 2021 after the equipment was deemed to be unsafe.

But Breckland Council has now unveiled plans to remove the old play equipment and replace brand new kit for local families to enjoy.

The new-look park will include a large climbing frame with a slide, new number and puzzle panels, swings, a farmyard-themed see-saw, spinners and a shop-front play area.

New public benches will also be installed, with the whole play area surrounded by a bespoke picket fence.

It is expected that contractors will begin work at the site in early November, with the playground due to reopen around the end of the year.

Paul Hewett, executive cabinet member for Breckland Council, said: "We’ve been looking at various ways we can enhance the playpark and I’m sure families will love the enhanced and modern play equipment that will soon be in place.”

Earlier this year, families expressed frustration that it was still padlocked shut.