Published: 6:47 AM June 9, 2021 Updated: 6:52 AM June 9, 2021

Dereham Town Council met on Tuesday evening in the town's memorial hall, in order to have enough space to socially distance. It was the first in-person meeting of the council since the pandemic began. - Credit: Noah Vickers

A copse will be planted to honour the sacrifices made by key workers during the pandemic in a Norfolk town, its local council has decided.

At a Tuesday meeting of Dereham Town Council, councillors discussed a proposal to plant a small copse of trees and a bench, with a plaque explaining what it commemorates.

In a speech read out by a fellow councillor in her absence, Amy-Jane Brooks wrote: “Due to the enormous sacrifices which have been made by everyone during the pandemic - particularly those who have worked on the front line throughout, and who have put themselves at risk, I think it’s important to commemorate what they have done.”

Councillors approved of the idea in principle, but will look into realising the project in more detail, such as a suitable location, at a future meeting - either of the full council or of its heritage and recreation committee.