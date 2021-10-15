News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Local Council

Century-long agreement over Dereham green space to end

Author Picture Icon

Noah Vickers, Local Democracy Reporter

Published: 6:30 AM October 15, 2021    Updated: 7:55 AM October 15, 2021
A path on the Neatherd Moor

Management of Neatherd Moor will be transferred from Breckland District Council to Dereham Town Council. - Credit: Noah Vickers

The management of a popular open space in Dereham will be transferred from one council to another, ending a 111-year-long agreement branded “not fit for the 21st century”. 

At a Thursday meeting of Breckland District Council (BDC), councillors voted to release funds to enable the transfer of management responsibilities of Neatherd Moor to Dereham Town Council (DTC).

The moor has up until now been owned by DTC but managed by BDC - the result of a 1910 agreement which BDC cabinet member Paul Hewett said “isn’t fit for the 21st century” and had resulted in “a number of issues actually for decades, in terms of who does what.” 

Breckland councillor Paul Hewett. Photo: Breckland Council

Conservative cabinet member Paul Hewett said the mixed responsibilities for the moor had caused "a number of issues". - Credit: Archant Ltd.

To enable the transfer, BDC will give DTC £150,000 to maintain the 47-acre common into the future.

Independent councillor Roger Atterwill asked whether the track running along the south of the Moor from Crown Road, which he said had been a “big bone of contention”, would be included in the transfer.

Breckland councillor and Swanton Morley Parish Council chairman, Roger Atterwill, is concerned about

Roger Atterwill asked whether the road running along the south of the moor would be included in the transfer. - Credit: Archant

Mr Hewett said the road is “quite unique”, and is the responsibility of multiple authorities.

You may also want to watch:

He added there was no reference in the 1910 agreement to the upkeep of the road.

Most Read

  1. 1 12 police vehicles called to 'very serious' crash in west Norfolk
  2. 2 Two Norfolk hotels named among the best in the country
  3. 3 Man dies following crash between tractor and car
  1. 4 Pedestrian dies following collision with a bus on A146
  2. 5 Mum pays tribute to 'everyone's sunshine' Kaiden, eight
  3. 6 'How can they do this to mum' - Anger as 87-year-old dumped at care home
  4. 7 Farmhouse sells at auction after 60 bids - but how much did it go for?
  5. 8 The top-rated McDonald's in Norfolk according to Tripadvisor
  6. 9 Road in west Norfolk still closed seven hours after 'very serious' crash
  7. 10 Norfolk teacher, preacher and scout leader indecently assaulted four boys
Breckland District Council
Dereham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Eight vehicles have been involved in a crash on the A47 Acle Straight in Norfolk.

Norfolk Live

Eight vehicles involved in Acle Straight crash

Sean Galea-Pace

person
Taking to the road when unwell could mean you are not safe to drive.

Have you had 'the worst cold ever' which is ripping through Norfolk?

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Abbeygate group forecourt manager of Wymondham Leslie Patmore receiving the award from Strictly Come Dancing's Anton du Beke.

'Unbelievably shocked': Norfolk garage team named best in country

Robbie Nichols

Author Picture Icon
Brenda Barnes being treated by paramedics after she was knocked to the

Woman's hip broken after 'rugby tackle' by pair of dogs

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon