Century-long agreement over Dereham green space to end
- Credit: Noah Vickers
The management of a popular open space in Dereham will be transferred from one council to another, ending a 111-year-long agreement branded “not fit for the 21st century”.
At a Thursday meeting of Breckland District Council (BDC), councillors voted to release funds to enable the transfer of management responsibilities of Neatherd Moor to Dereham Town Council (DTC).
The moor has up until now been owned by DTC but managed by BDC - the result of a 1910 agreement which BDC cabinet member Paul Hewett said “isn’t fit for the 21st century” and had resulted in “a number of issues actually for decades, in terms of who does what.”
To enable the transfer, BDC will give DTC £150,000 to maintain the 47-acre common into the future.
Independent councillor Roger Atterwill asked whether the track running along the south of the Moor from Crown Road, which he said had been a “big bone of contention”, would be included in the transfer.
Mr Hewett said the road is “quite unique”, and is the responsibility of multiple authorities.
You may also want to watch:
He added there was no reference in the 1910 agreement to the upkeep of the road.
Most Read
- 1 12 police vehicles called to 'very serious' crash in west Norfolk
- 2 Two Norfolk hotels named among the best in the country
- 3 Man dies following crash between tractor and car
- 4 Pedestrian dies following collision with a bus on A146
- 5 Mum pays tribute to 'everyone's sunshine' Kaiden, eight
- 6 'How can they do this to mum' - Anger as 87-year-old dumped at care home
- 7 Farmhouse sells at auction after 60 bids - but how much did it go for?
- 8 The top-rated McDonald's in Norfolk according to Tripadvisor
- 9 Road in west Norfolk still closed seven hours after 'very serious' crash
- 10 Norfolk teacher, preacher and scout leader indecently assaulted four boys