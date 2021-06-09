First sighting of glitzy mayoral chain, refurbished at cost of £3,446

Published: 10:30 AM June 9, 2021

Mayor Stuart Green was spotted wearing the re-furbished chain at a meeting of Dereham Town Council on Tuesday evening. - Credit: Noah Vickers

Dereham’s newly-restored mayoral chain was looking resplendent as it was taken on its first public outing.

The revamped chain was brought out on Tuesday evening, with mayor Stuart Green sporting it following extensive restoration work in Birmingham.

The restoration work came to £3,446, with the money coming from an underspend of £6,461 in the council’s civic budget.

The seal of Dereham Town Council was looking resplendent in the chain's central jewel. - Credit: Noah Vickers

The chain enjoyed a £650 polish and replating, £300 linkage and alignment correction, £800 jewel refurbishment, £300 removal of previous engraving, and £641 re-engraving of mayors’ names.

In addition, a £300 velvet collar, and £425 carrying case was purchased.

The black velvet collar can be seen beneath the chain. Previously, the chain had been held in place on top of mayors' clothing with spikes, which tended to damage the clothing. The new collar cost £300. - Credit: Noah Vickers

The chain was thought not to have received any restoration work since 1973, and according to one councillor it was “beginning to be shabby and difficult to wear”.

Mayor Stuart Green said the chain now looked much better, was held in place more securely, and was more comfortable.

Dereham's mayors' names are engraved onto the chain, stretching back to the establishment of the East Dereham Urban District Council in 1895. On the bottom right of the image, the first blank space, for Dereham's next mayor, is visible. - Credit: Noah Vickers

The chain includes the names of Dereham’s mayors stretching back to 1895, with blank spaces for a further 30 mayors.

The plan to refurbish the chain was initially met with disdain from residents, who branded the council "out of touch" for splashing out on the refurbishment.