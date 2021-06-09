First sighting of glitzy mayoral chain, refurbished at cost of £3,446
- Credit: Noah Vickers
Dereham’s newly-restored mayoral chain was looking resplendent as it was taken on its first public outing.
The revamped chain was brought out on Tuesday evening, with mayor Stuart Green sporting it following extensive restoration work in Birmingham.
The restoration work came to £3,446, with the money coming from an underspend of £6,461 in the council’s civic budget.
The chain enjoyed a £650 polish and replating, £300 linkage and alignment correction, £800 jewel refurbishment, £300 removal of previous engraving, and £641 re-engraving of mayors’ names.
In addition, a £300 velvet collar, and £425 carrying case was purchased.
The chain was thought not to have received any restoration work since 1973, and according to one councillor it was “beginning to be shabby and difficult to wear”.
Mayor Stuart Green said the chain now looked much better, was held in place more securely, and was more comfortable.
The chain includes the names of Dereham’s mayors stretching back to 1895, with blank spaces for a further 30 mayors.
The plan to refurbish the chain was initially met with disdain from residents, who branded the council "out of touch" for splashing out on the refurbishment.