Town's £17,000 grant pot for post-pandemic bounce back

Noah Vickers

Published: 12:46 PM March 10, 2021   
Dereham Town FC v AFC Sudbury.Picture by SIMON FINLAY.

Dereham Town FC are among the many local groups to have received a town council grant in the last decade. - Credit: Archant Norfolk

Charities and community groups looking to bounce back from the pandemic will be able to apply for cash from an increased grants funding pot, it has been confirmed.

At a Dereham Town Council meeting on Tuesday, councillors voted through a finance committee recommendation that an underspend of some £7,000 in the grants budget be carried forwards into the new financial year. The funding will be added to the standard pot of £10,000. 

Town clerk Tony Needham said: “Grants are generally for around £500, but larger grants can be considered on a case-by-case basis, where need and benefit can be demonstrated.”

Dereham town clerk Tony Needham said the keyfobs would cost about £1,000. Picture: Matthew Usher.

Town clerk Tony Needham said grants of typically £500 would be made available to groups looking to bounce back after the pandemic.

In January of this year, the council gave a grant of £2,500 to the Mid-Norfolk Foodbank to help cover the cost of their new storage space. 

Other groups to have received grant-funding over the last 15 years include Dereham Town Football Club, Dereham Cancer Care and the Dereham Theatre Company, among many more.

