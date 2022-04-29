Strike decision due day before Norwich goes to polls

Results of a ballot into potential strike action by workers at a company set up by Norwich City Council will be declared the day before voters go to the polls.

Workers at Norwich City Services Ltd (NCSL), an arm's length company owned by the Labour-controlled council, are holding an indicative ballot for industrial action, which could involve between 200 and 250 people.

NCSL workers include staff who maintain city parks, clean the streets and carry out council house building and maintenance.

That work was previously done by Norfolk County Council-owned Norse before the city council ended those contracts and workers moved to NCSL.

The results of the ballot will be declared on Wednesday, May 4 - the day before Norwich voters head to polling stations, with a third of seats at City Hall up for election.

Voters in Norwich go to the polls on Thursday, May 5. - Credit: Nick Butcher

A 10pc pay increase was rejected by NCSL bosses, who instead offered a 4.2pc rise. Inflation is currently 7.5pc.

Jonathan Dunning, Unison’s Norfolk branch secretary, said it was a coincidence the results would coincide with the election.

He explained: "We have said it might be good to sit around the table to reach a resolution."

Mr Dunning said the early indication was in favour of strike action but that he hoped a better offer from NCSL would mean industrial action could be avoided.

Green councillor Jamie Osborn said the workers will "bear the brunt of the cost of living crisis" and called for NCSL to get back around the table.

He said: "It is extremely disappointing that for the second year in a row, the Labour administration at the council has not managed to engage constructively with unions."

A spokeswoman for Norwich City Services Ltd said NCSL was an independent employer, setting its own strategy and pay, so it would not be appropriate for the council to be directly involved in the discussions.

She said talks with unions had been going on for a number of months.

She said: "NCSL’s offer for this year sees a 4.2pc pay increase – significantly higher than expected in most parts of the public sector – along with further enhancements to annual leave, pensions contributions and increased sick pay.”