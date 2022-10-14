Multi-million pound Thickthorn revamp gets government go-ahead
- Credit: Mike Page
The multi-million pound revamp of one of Norfolk's busiest junctions has been granted permission - but will now face a legal challenge which could stop it going ahead.
The Thickthorn junction scheme, which could cost up to £100m, has been granted development consent by transport secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan.
Ms Trevelyan agreed with the recommendation of planning inspector Matthew Shrigley - made after a public inquiry - to grant permission for the National Highways project.
The plans include a new slip road off the A11 northbound, which will take motorists beneath both roads before re-joining traffic on the A47 heading towards Great Yarmouth - eliminating the need to use the Thickthorn roundabout.
The changes would also see a segregated left-hand turn added to those travelling eastbound on the A47, a new footbridge and a fourth lane on the southern part of the junction.
National Highways had hoped to start work early next year.
The scheme, where the A47 and A11 meet, has been chosen to pioneer a new strategy being drawn up by National Highways.
That could see the bulk of the construction done in just nine days, rather than months of road closures.
But the start of work could be delayed by a legal challenge to the scheme.
Environmental campaigner Andrew Boswell, who has already launched legal challenges over the dualling of two sections of the A47 in Norfolk, has said he will do likewise over the Thickthorn scheme.
He has already launched challenges over the dualling of 1.6 miles of the road between Blofield and North Burlingham and five-and-a-half miles of road between Easton and North Tuddenham.
Dr Boswell, a former Green city and county councillor, wants to take the schemes to judicial review.
If he gets permission for that, then the schemes could end up before judges in the High Court, who would decide whether they are lawful.
One of Dr Boswell's contentions is that a cumulative assessment of the environmental impacts of the various Norfolk road schemes has not been done.
The decision on Thickthorn had been due in September, but was put on hold following the death of the Queen.