Daughter begs council to return mother’s "lifeline" allotment
- Credit: Submitted
A woman has voiced her frustration over her mother having her allotment taken away for failing to pay rent after a 'communication breakdown'.
At a Dereham Town Council meeting on Tuesday, Jessica Guida urged the council to give her mother Margaret’s allotment back, saying it was her “passion and lifeline”.
In a statement earlier that day, town clerk Tony Needham said: “Allotment rents are always due in October.
“Mrs Guida was sent a rent letter in October, a rent reminder letter on November 17, a final rent reminder letter on December 1 and issued with a Notice to Quit letter on December 18.
“The Notice to Quit told her she had a month to remove all her possessions. She never got in touch with us or paid her rent so the allotment was given to a new tenant on January 22.
“It is very sad but the Council have written to Mrs Guida four times since October.
You may also want to watch:
“Even if she had contacted us on January 21, we would have rescinded the Notice To Quit, but once a new tenancy has been signed, then there is a legal agreement with that new tenant. It would be wrong of the council to put pressure on the new tenant to give the plot up.”
At the meeting, Mrs Guida’s daughter said she helps her mother keep track of letters, but lockdown had made that harder.
Most Read
- 1 Londoners spark manhunt after breaking lockdown to go for a walk in Norfolk
- 2 Woman woke up hearing son, four, screaming after A47 crash
- 3 More snow expected to fall across Norfolk
- 4 Man fined after driving from Colchester to Norfolk to 'get his car fixed'
- 5 'I was bullied into letting strangers in my home' tenant claims amid viewing row
- 6 Will your bins be collected as more snow falls?
- 7 Two more inches of snow set to fall on region
- 8 Watch: Woman skis down Norwich's steepest hill in the snow
- 9 First look inside historic ironmongers as new boutique rooms unveiled
- 10 Man who murdered Norwich woman claims £100,000 after jail beating
She said her mother usually pays in person, which she had tried to do but the office was closed, and she never gives card details over the phone.
“Being alone and in poor health, without that normal flow of life to keep us on our normal timetables, I believe mum lost perception of how much time had passed,” said Ms Guida's daughter.
She said there had been “a communication breakdown” and the final notice letter never arrived.
“I don’t think it’s an appropriate letter to send in the regular post the week before Christmas,” said Ms Guida's daughter, adding that a signature should have been required upon receipt.
“We are begging the council to please let her keep it. The new tenancy started barely two weeks ago.
"With the bad weather we’ve had, the new tenant has yet to invest themselves like we have.
“What I’m asking for is that in different and unprecedented times, you apply different and unprecedented measures.”
Mayor Stuart Green said the council would consider her request.