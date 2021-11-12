News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Local Council

Dad reveals help battling the bottle so he could see daughter again

Author Picture Icon

Dan Grimmer

Published: 10:17 AM November 12, 2021
POSED BY MODEL. File photo dated 02/03/2009 of a generic photo of someone drinking alcohol. PRESS A

Support from Norfolk County Council's children's services workers has helped a father turn his life around. - Credit: PA

A young father, whose struggle with alcohol misuse stopped him from seeing his little girl, has spoken of the help he has been getting to turn his life around.

The support which Mik (not his real name) has received means he has just landed a job and is rebuilding his relationship with his daughter.

The 31-year-old, from south Norfolk, was drinking to excess after his four-year relationship broke down. It meant he was not allowed to have contact with his two-year-old daughter.

He said: "I’d had trouble with alcohol before, but when I broke up with my girlfriend I really started again, sometimes drinking a whole bottle of Jack Daniels and 10 pints of Stella all in one go."

A family support practitioner from Norfolk County Council's children's services department was asked to help and called in a substance misuse worker from the Intensive and Specialist Support Service.

Substance misuse worker Paulo Nunes started visiting Mik at home and referred him to a weekly online behaviour change course - and Mik can now see his daughter again.

He said: “I’d always found it hard to get help before, people were always so judgemental and always saying ‘why couldn’t I just sort it out’.

“But Paulo comes here to my house and sits with me and actually him just listening to me and not judging me is a massive help. I feel much better, and it means so much to me to be able to have a relationship with my daughter.”

Mik now has his daughter for an overnight stay every other weekend. They enjoy visiting charity shops, going out for lunch and visiting the playground.

And a delighted Mik has just been offered a job as a butcher.

The county council is funding six specialist workers to work with children’s social work teams and families, to help up to 250 adults struggling with alcohol and/or drugs.

The programme is run in partnership with drug and alcohol support charity Change, Grow, Live.

Daniel Elmer. Conservative councillor for Catton Grove. Pic: Norfolk Conservatives.

Daniel Elmer, Norfolk County Council's deputy cabinet member for children's services. - Credit: Norfolk Conservatives

Daniel Elmer, the council's deputy cabinet member for children's services, said: "Our approach is to do everything we can to keep children with their families and their family networks if it’s safe to do so, because we know that in most cases this is the best thing for their long-term wellbeing."

Norfolk

