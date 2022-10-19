£500m and counting: How services have suffered in decade of council cuts

As anxious council leaders wait to see if the tightening of purse strings will heap further pressure on County Hall's budget, DAN GRIMMER looks at the casualties of previous Norfolk County Council cuts.

When Norfolk County Council launched a public consultation over the need to make £155m of savings in 2011, they called it The Big Conversation.

The belief at County Hall was that this was a one-off reset of services - the name of the consultation reflected a sense that this was an extraordinary event.

Norfolk County Council's County Hall headquarters - Credit: Archant

The thinking was that there would be pain, but then the council could get past that in the years ahead.

Fast forward to the present day and, year after year, the council, whatever its political hue, has had to find ways to save money as money from central government dropped and demand for services increased.

Charges for using tips - as Norfolk County Council looked to raise money - sparked controversy - Credit: Ian Burt

Between 2011-12 and 2022-23 the council budgeted to achieve a whopping £505m of savings.

Casualties along the way include:

The county's youth service . In 2011, councillors made the radical decision to completely decommission its youth service to save nearly £5m.

. In 2011, councillors made the radical decision to completely decommission its youth service to save nearly £5m. Children's centres . Thirty-eight of the county's 53 children's centres shut in 2019, as part of a move away from using centres to directly provide services.

. Thirty-eight of the county's 53 children's centres shut in 2019, as part of a move away from using centres to directly provide services. Support for the vulnerable . In 2017, the council axed £5m over three years from its Building Resilient Lives budget - money given to charities to commission housing support.

. In 2017, the council axed £5m over three years from its Building Resilient Lives budget - money given to charities to commission housing support. Staffed hours at libraries have been reduced, although the council's Open Library system means people can still get in.

have been reduced, although the council's Open Library system means people can still get in. In 2018, new charges were brought in relating to DIY waste at Norfolk's tips, with the scrapping of a free allowance for construction and demolition materials. Critics have said that has triggered fly-tipping, although the council disputes that.

County Hall leaders stress that the amount they spend on services for people in Norfolk has increased, despite the cuts they have had to make.

But they have long called for fairer funding for local councils - to little avail.