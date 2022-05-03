News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
'Derelict' tennis court to be replaced with flexible community hub

George Thompson, Local Democracy Reporter

Published: 12:37 PM May 3, 2022
The Friends of North Lodge Park have proposed flexible plans for the derelict tennis courts at the Cromer park.

The Friends of North Lodge Park have proposed flexible plans for the derelict tennis courts at the Cromer park. - Credit: Friends of North Lodge Park

Turning a “derelict” tennis court into a flexible space for the community has aced a bid for a new seaside golf academy. 

A plan to turn the abandoned tennis courts at North Lodge Park, in Cromer into a multi-purpose shared space was given the green light by North Norfolk District Council (NNDC) on Tuesday. 

Last year, the Friends of North Lodge Park put forward a bid so the space could be used by different groups for a variety of events including pop-ups, playgroups and performances

Eric Seward, portfolio holder for finance and assets, described the tennis courts as being in a “derelict” state. 

Mr Seward told NNDC’s cabinet the courts would be replaced with a mixed-use site acting as a “community hub”, utilising the former bandstand, new horticultural polytunnels and greenhouses for training and plant sales. 

An occasional artisan farmers market and provision for a community shed have also been proposed.

The Friends of North Lodge Park have proposed flexible plans for the derelict tennis courts at the Cromer park.

The Friends of North Lodge Park have proposed flexible plans for the derelict tennis courts at the Cromer park. - Credit: Friends of North Lodge Park

Three bids were put forward, with the North Norfolk World of Golf consortium, while a local investor proposed Padel courts – a game similar to tennis – missing out. 

The cabinet approved leasing the property to the Friends group. The cost of the lease has not been revealed.

