'Derelict' tennis court to be replaced with flexible community hub

Turning a “derelict” tennis court into a flexible space for the community has aced a bid for a new seaside golf academy.

A plan to turn the abandoned tennis courts at North Lodge Park, in Cromer into a multi-purpose shared space was given the green light by North Norfolk District Council (NNDC) on Tuesday.

Last year, the Friends of North Lodge Park put forward a bid so the space could be used by different groups for a variety of events including pop-ups, playgroups and performances.

Eric Seward, portfolio holder for finance and assets, described the tennis courts as being in a “derelict” state.

Mr Seward told NNDC’s cabinet the courts would be replaced with a mixed-use site acting as a “community hub”, utilising the former bandstand, new horticultural polytunnels and greenhouses for training and plant sales.

An occasional artisan farmers market and provision for a community shed have also been proposed.

The Friends of North Lodge Park have proposed flexible plans for the derelict tennis courts at the Cromer park. - Credit: Friends of North Lodge Park

Three bids were put forward, with the North Norfolk World of Golf consortium, while a local investor proposed Padel courts – a game similar to tennis – missing out.

The cabinet approved leasing the property to the Friends group. The cost of the lease has not been revealed.