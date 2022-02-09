Cromer Pier could be yours for the day for just £1,500

North Norfolk District Council has set out its fees and charges, including for filming at Cromer Pier - Credit: Archant

Fancy filming at Cromer Pier? It could be yours for the day - and cost you just £1,500.

The price of hiring out the pier was revealed in a document setting out North Norfolk District Council’s (NNDC) fees and charges.

The authority has set out all the costs that can be incurred through council services, including getting copies of the electoral register, filming in the district and food hygiene inspections.

It charges £1,650 a day for filming tv dramas, advertisements and feature films in North Norfolk, or £280 an hour. For the exclusive use of any of council-owned spots, like Cromer Pier, prices start from £1,500.

However, documentaries and charities are subject to a lower £500 per day charge or £100 an hour.

The document also sets out proposed changes in the fees for 2022/23.

Changes include an increase to the cost of a food hygiene rerating visit, which will increase from £156 to £162, registration for a skin piercing premises licence increases from £253 to £263 and a dangerous wild animal certificate of suitability will raise from £183 to £190.

Some of the biggest increases will be seen in licences for sex shops or cinemas, which will raise from £2,040 to £2,122, and sex entertainment venues which will increase from £3,060 to £3,182.

The changes to the fees were discussed by NNDC’s overview and scrutiny committee on Wednesday.

Eric Seward, cabinet member for finance and assets, told the committee that some fees, for example getting copies of the electoral register, are set by the government and they cannot change the charges.

Eric Seward, North Norfolk District Council cabinet member for finance. Picture: Courtesy of Eric Seward - Credit: Archant

Charges for waste collection were not set out in the information presented to the committee, but Mr Seward said they would be revealed in an upcoming document.

However, Mr Seward said that brown garden bins have raised more than £1m for the council. Brown bins cost £48, and the council has 22,000 customers, which is gradually increasing.

The bins are expected to last around 15 years, however, Mr Seward warned the costs to make them are going up.