Town church to hold memorial service for Prince Philip tomorrow
- Credit: Matthew Usher
A seaside town church has announced it will hold a civic service to remember Prince Philip, who died yesterday aged 99.
The service at Cromer Parish Church will take place at 3pm on Sunday April 11, led by town vicar reverend Will Warren and attended by town mayor, councillor Richard Leeds.
A live stream of the event will be available for members of the public to view on the church YouTube channel.
The service can be attended in person, however there are limited numbers and face masks, social distancing and the completion of test and trace registers will be required.
Flags are being flown at half mast at both Cromer Town Council’s offices at North Lodge and on the flagpole at Cromer Church.
The council says it is preferable that flowers are not laid but said they may be placed on church grounds on the grass between the war memorial and church entrance as long as all plastic and cellophane is removed.
The town council is urging those wishing to sign a book of condolence to email condolence@north-norfolk.gov.uk.
