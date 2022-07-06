News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
'Maxing out the credit card' - council blasted over £30m a year loan debts

Dan Grimmer

Published: 1:46 PM July 6, 2022
File photo dated 26/01/18 of money, as the Government owes itself hundreds of millions of pounds in

Norfolk County Council is paying £30m a year in interest on loans - Credit: PA

The scale of borrowing by Norfolk County Council - which means County Hall is paying nearly £31m a year in interest - has been likened to "maxing out the credit card".

But leaders at the Conservative-controlled authority defended their financial approach.

Latest figures show the council had borrowed £853.2m as of the end of May, with nearly £50m committed to other long term debts, such as leases.

County Hall, Norwich.

Norfolk County Council has increased its debt limit to £1.06bn - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

The council has factored in the potential to borrow up to £80m more in 2022/23 and recently increased its authorised debt limit from £999m to just over £1.06bn.

At a meeting of the council's cabinet this week, it was confirmed the authority is paying almost £31m a year in loan interest.

That figure was £29.2m in 2020/21 and £25.7m in 2016/17.

Brian Watkins, Liberal Democrat county councillor for Eaton.

Brian Watkins, leader of the Liberal Democrat group at County Hall - Credit: Liberal Democrats

Brian Watkins, leader of the Liberal Democrat group, said: "The council has been financially irresponsible in maxing out their credit card by borrowing almost £400m over the last five years.

"They are now at the limit they can legally borrow and this puts big projects which require a lot of borrowing, such as the Norwich Western Link, at risk."

He said the council needed a "complete reboot" on how it operates or "could even face bankruptcy".

Andrew Jamieson, cabinet member for finance at Norfolk County Council.

Andrew Jamieson, Norfolk County Council cabinet member for finance - Credit: Norfolk County Council

But Andrew Jamieson, council cabinet member for finance, said the council was nowhere near such a scenario.

He said, while interest rate payments had gone up, the council was spending more, so a key figure was the ratio of those payments to the revenue budget.

And he said: "That was 7.6pc in 2016/17 and 7pc at the end of last year, so that has declined. It is important to put that £31m within that context."

Mr Jamieson said the £80m potential further borrowing was "at the upper end" of what might be needed.

But he said it made sound financial sense to borrow on long-term fixed fees, for projects such as building new schools for children with special educational needs, when interest rates were low.

The council may need to borrow £37.7m to help pay for the Norwich Western Link, if the government agrees to bankroll the rest of the £251m cost.

Jamie Osborn, Green city and county councillor.

Green county councillor Jamie Osborn - Credit: Jamie Osborn

Green councillor Jamie Osborn said: "The Conservatives are putting the finances of the entire council at risk by breaking their own limits on prudential borrowing."

Norfolk

