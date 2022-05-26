Covid impact laid bare as figures show 8,000 more claimed benefits

New research has revealed how benefits claims increased during the Covid-19 pandemic - Credit: PA

The impact the Covid-19 pandemic had on Norfolk - including how it led to a surge in benefits claims - has been revealed as council bosses plot the county's economic recovery.

The Conservative-controlled cabinet at Norfolk County Council commissioned the research last year.

County Hall officers worked with Norfolk’s business, voluntary, research, education, health and tourism sectors, to produce the council's Investment Strategy Framework.

The research found how, as of August 2021, an extra 8,100 people in Norfolk were claiming benefits, compared to January 2020.

It also showed that, between March 2020 and June 2021, 25,300 self-employed people in Norfolk made £70m income support claims and nearly 21,000 businesses got £299m in business grants.

The research also showed business insolvencies peaked at 173 in March 2020, followed by 141 in March last year.

The aim of the research was to understand the current position of Norfolk’s economy and to identify key challenges, opportunities and focus for investment and growth.

Graham Plant, deputy leader of Norfolk County Council

Graham Plant, deputy leader of the council and cabinet member for growing the economy, said: “This is the most comprehensive picture of the Norfolk economy to date, and takes account of the implications of the pandemic, sector growth projections, the national and local policy context, and investments already planned.

"The focus is on exponential growth, and this report will give us the strong evidence base we need to address the step change in pay, productivity, and skills that is needed.”

At a meeting of the council's infrastructure and development select committee on Wednesday, Mr Plant told councillors four priorities have been picked to help the county's economy recover.

Mr Plant said those are: to create new opportunities for people by increasing skills and labour market dynamism; to provide effective and efficient public services; to strengthen and future-proof business clusters to grow the economy and to protect Norfolk's economic and natural assets from climate change.

County Hall officers acknowledged the framework, which the committee agreed to send to cabinet for endorsement at a meeting next month, is "high level".

But they said a strong evidence base, and clearly defined investment priorities, would help the county compete for future funding.